Community comes together in photo shoot for new film studio

College students and businesses were involved in the project for Eastbrook Studios - Credit: LBBD

College students were in front of and behind the lens during a photo project for a proposed film studio in Dagenham.

Film Barking and Dagenham, which looks after film and television projects in the borough, involved the community in an initiative for Eastbrook Studios.

When finished, Barking and Dagenham Council say Eastbrook will create 1,200 jobs and contribute £35million a year to the local economy.

The shoot took place in the David Bailey photography studio at the Barking and Dagenham College Institute of Technology.

Nine of the borough's youngsters portrayed a variety of jobs within the screen industries, with students from the college also posing in various roles.

It was part of the Make It Here scheme, which aims to give training and employment opportunities to residents.

Photographer Jimmy Lee took the snaps with help from the college's photography students.

Jimmy said: “As a photographer born and raised in Barking and Dagenham, it was a real honour to be asked to create portraits for this project. We all had such a great time in the studio.

“To me it really is so important that local people get opportunities in the borough.

"We have such a huge range of local talent right here in all age groups and they all deserve a chance to be recognised and showcase their talents.

"With the new film studios on the way, it is an exciting time for the area.”

Council leader Darren Rodwell added: “The photo shoot provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase the range of resources and support available right here in the borough.

"The aim here is to create opportunity in the borough, for the borough, by the borough - we have started as we mean to go on.

"It’s wonderful for us to be working with businesses and residents from the local community to create a set of fun images.”

Los Angeles real estate investors Hackman Capital Partners (HCP) agreed a deal to build the studios, which are set to have up to 12 sound stages when complete.

Three acres of backlot space for scene sets are also proposed, as well as offices on 500,000 sq ft of former factory land near Dagenham East station.

Cllr Rodwell added: “The investment in the studios will create a range of opportunities in the borough."