Search

Advanced search

Where are the Barking dogs? Photographer's quest for perfect pooch picture

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2020

The photo Chris Porsz took at Barking station. Picture: Chris Porsz

The photo Chris Porsz took at Barking station. Picture: Chris Porsz

Chris Porsz

How committed would you be to getting the perfect photo?

Amateur photographer Chris Porsz. Picture: Chris PorszAmateur photographer Chris Porsz. Picture: Chris Porsz

For amateur photographer Chris Porsz, it took three trips to Barking to get a suitable snap for his compilation of quirky canines.

And the picture - taken by the station sign - is among those to feature in his latest project, appropriately named Barking!

"[Visiting] Barking came about because my boss suggested going there," Chris, 66, said. "I thought it was a brilliant idea.

"When I went there the first time it was incredibly hot.

The front cover of Chris' book. Picture: Chris PorszThe front cover of Chris' book. Picture: Chris Porsz

"I went back a second time and I couldn't find that many dogs in the street.

"I wanted to get a picture of the sign at Barking station, but there were no dogs about.

"Then I went into the street, to the Barking Dog and the Spotted Dog, but there were none there either."

You may also want to watch:

Determined not to give up, Chris returned to Barking for a third time.

"I'd come this far," he said. "I spent six or seven hours wandering around.

"A guard at the station asked me what I was doing, so I told him I was a train spotter."

It was a real train spotter who finally provided Chris' sought-after photo, posing by the station sign with his pet - although Chris admitted he'd have liked the dog to be barking.

And Barking wasn't the only place in east London with a canine-related name where Chris had trouble taking a photo.

"I'd already been to the Isle of Dogs and hadn't found any dogs," he said.

"I went all over the country and Kensington Gardens were good, and Brighton and Skegness. Seasides have lots of dogs."

The book also features images Chris has taken when travelling the world, with the cover photo - a jumping dog - taken while he was watching the pet playing catch with its owner in Union Square, New York.

After the popularity of his dog photographs, paramedic Chris said his next project would focus on the 40th anniversary of working for the NHS, combining images he took back in the 1980s with more recent ones.

To see more of Chris' photographs, visit chrisporsz.com

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Life sentence for Orpington robber who murdered Dagenham man lured by ‘honey trap’

Kevin Lusala was found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham great-grandmother recognised in New Year’s Honours for services to community

Evelyn Karstadt has been recognised with a BEM in the New Year's Honours. Picture: Jon King

Animal lovers appeal for donations to help rescue more pets in Havering, Barking and Dagenham

Top: Bichon Frise, Scruffy, and Staffie, Poppy, after being rescued by Scruffy's Angels volunteers. Bottom: Popeye before and after treatment following her rescue. Pictures: Scruffy's Angels

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Brown hopes he made an impression during caretaker stint at Daggers

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon (C) speaks to Terry Harris (L) and Jody Brown at half-time during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Barking crash out of Velocity Trophy with Cheshunt defeat

Johnny Ashman on the ball for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Where are the Barking dogs? Photographer’s quest for perfect pooch picture

The photo Chris Porsz took at Barking station. Picture: Chris Porsz

Barking and Dagenham Council announces four percent council tax hike

Council tax payers face a four percent hike. Picture: Ken Mears

Five-year contract awarded to run Urgent Treatment Centres in Goodmayes, Barking, Romford and Harold Wood

PELC's chief executive Brian Jones. Picture: PELC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists