Where are the Barking dogs? Photographer’s quest for perfect pooch picture

The photo Chris Porsz took at Barking station. Picture: Chris Porsz Chris Porsz

How committed would you be to getting the perfect photo?

Amateur photographer Chris Porsz. Picture: Chris Porsz Amateur photographer Chris Porsz. Picture: Chris Porsz

For amateur photographer Chris Porsz, it took three trips to Barking to get a suitable snap for his compilation of quirky canines.

And the picture - taken by the station sign - is among those to feature in his latest project, appropriately named Barking!

"[Visiting] Barking came about because my boss suggested going there," Chris, 66, said. "I thought it was a brilliant idea.

"When I went there the first time it was incredibly hot.

The front cover of Chris' book. Picture: Chris Porsz The front cover of Chris' book. Picture: Chris Porsz

"I went back a second time and I couldn't find that many dogs in the street.

"I wanted to get a picture of the sign at Barking station, but there were no dogs about.

"Then I went into the street, to the Barking Dog and the Spotted Dog, but there were none there either."

Determined not to give up, Chris returned to Barking for a third time.

"I'd come this far," he said. "I spent six or seven hours wandering around.

"A guard at the station asked me what I was doing, so I told him I was a train spotter."

It was a real train spotter who finally provided Chris' sought-after photo, posing by the station sign with his pet - although Chris admitted he'd have liked the dog to be barking.

And Barking wasn't the only place in east London with a canine-related name where Chris had trouble taking a photo.

"I'd already been to the Isle of Dogs and hadn't found any dogs," he said.

"I went all over the country and Kensington Gardens were good, and Brighton and Skegness. Seasides have lots of dogs."

The book also features images Chris has taken when travelling the world, with the cover photo - a jumping dog - taken while he was watching the pet playing catch with its owner in Union Square, New York.

After the popularity of his dog photographs, paramedic Chris said his next project would focus on the 40th anniversary of working for the NHS, combining images he took back in the 1980s with more recent ones.

To see more of Chris' photographs, visit chrisporsz.com