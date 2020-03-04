Second phase of 911-home Barking development gets planning permission

Artist's impression of the Fresh Wharf development. Picture: Countryside Countryside

The second phase of a £346 million development in Barking is set to go ahead after planning permission was granted.

Fresh Wharf, on the edge of the River Roding, will see a total of 911 homes built by 2027.

Work on the first phase, consisting of 532 homes, began in spring 2018 and the first residents are set to move in this summer.

And now the second phase, which will feature 379 homes, has been given the green light.

It will feature five apartment buildings with one, two and three-bedroom flats, as well as a series of three-bedroom houses. One will be

The development, a partnership between Countryside and Notting Hill Genesis, is situated on 10 acres of former brownfield land and is due to feature 7,5000 sq ft of commercial space, a park and a riverside walkway.

Robert Wilkinson, managing director for east London partnerships at Countryside, said:

"Having worked closely with our partners and the local community, we are extremely proud to see the next phase of this emerging area come to fruition.

"Creating a new destination that brings together the river, public park and essential amenities makes Fresh Wharf an attractive place where people want to live.

"It's exciting to see this neighbourhood take shape and we are looking forward to welcoming Fresh Wharf's first residents later this year."

John Hughes, group development director at Notting Hill Genesis, added: "We have already seen fantastic progress being made at Fresh Wharf and look forward to welcoming the first residents in the summer.

"Securing planning consent for phase two allows us to provide even more much-needed, high-quality housing through Folio London, our market rent brand."

Phase two of Fresh Wharf features homes for both sale and rent and has been designed by Grid Architects.

Director Colin Veitch said: "This is a development which shows how brownfield land can be re-developed successfully to create a place where people want to live.

"When completed this development will form a key component of the regeneration of Barking's River Roding corridor."