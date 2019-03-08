Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

PUBLISHED: 17:03 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 17 June 2019

Texaco on Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham may be demolished to make way for a Lidl store. Picture: Google street view.

Texaco on Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham may be demolished to make way for a Lidl store. Picture: Google street view.

Archant

Lidl plans to open a new store in Dagenham close to an Asda supermarket.

The German supermarket chain intends to submit a planning application to the council next month to build the store on land off Whalebone Lane South, which is currently the site of a Texaco petrol filling station.

The 0.44-hectare site is located south of Chadwell Heath and adjacent to a residential area in Rosemary Gardens and the Robert Clack Lower School playing fields.

Lidl says the new store will create around 40 full-time and part-time jobs.

Plans include a dedicated in-store bakery and 58 car parking spaces - including five dedicated disabled spaces and four parent and child spaces - as well as secure storage for 32 bicycles.

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: LidlA new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

It is proposed the store will be open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, including bank holidays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Lidl is seeking public feedback on the proposal before the planning application is submitted.

You may also want to watch:

Addresses in the area have been sent a consultation leaflet with an overview of the proposed development.

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham, Pic: LidlA new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham, Pic: Lidl

A public exhibition of the plans will be held at the nearby Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Althorne Way on June 27, from 2pm to 7pm, where residents can have their say and meet Lidl representatives.

Lidl UK's regional head of property Oliver Barrett said: "We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a new Lidl store in Dagenham and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

"We look forward to welcoming anyone along to the public consultation day and showcasing our plans whilst answering any questions."

Lidl says all comments and feedback received by the end of June will be taken into consideration when finalising the design proposal.

An online petition in support of the planning application has also been set up.

There are currently Lidl stores on Heathway and Longbridge Road in Dagenham, another at Grove Farm Retail Park in Chadwell Heath and one on Atlanta Boulevard in Romford.

The proposal for the new store can be viewed online at rapleys.com/consultation/lidldagenham/ along with details of the different ways to provide feedback.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Barking fire: Cladding was not fire retardant, developer reveals

Firefighters tackling the blaze in Barking. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Harmer’s dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Dagenham & Redbridge's home kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).

Cricket: Five-star Harmer helps Essex control Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in the first innings during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

Texaco on Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham may be demolished to make way for a Lidl store. Picture: Google street view.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists