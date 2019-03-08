New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

Texaco on Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham may be demolished to make way for a Lidl store. Picture: Google street view. Archant

Lidl plans to open a new store in Dagenham close to an Asda supermarket.

The German supermarket chain intends to submit a planning application to the council next month to build the store on land off Whalebone Lane South, which is currently the site of a Texaco petrol filling station.

The 0.44-hectare site is located south of Chadwell Heath and adjacent to a residential area in Rosemary Gardens and the Robert Clack Lower School playing fields.

Lidl says the new store will create around 40 full-time and part-time jobs.

Plans include a dedicated in-store bakery and 58 car parking spaces - including five dedicated disabled spaces and four parent and child spaces - as well as secure storage for 32 bicycles.

It is proposed the store will be open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, including bank holidays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Lidl is seeking public feedback on the proposal before the planning application is submitted.

Addresses in the area have been sent a consultation leaflet with an overview of the proposed development.

A public exhibition of the plans will be held at the nearby Becontree Heath Leisure Centre in Althorne Way on June 27, from 2pm to 7pm, where residents can have their say and meet Lidl representatives.

Lidl UK's regional head of property Oliver Barrett said: "We are extremely excited about the prospect of opening a new Lidl store in Dagenham and serving our fresh, quality and incredibly good value produce which shoppers across the country have come to love.

"We look forward to welcoming anyone along to the public consultation day and showcasing our plans whilst answering any questions."

Lidl says all comments and feedback received by the end of June will be taken into consideration when finalising the design proposal.

An online petition in support of the planning application has also been set up.

There are currently Lidl stores on Heathway and Longbridge Road in Dagenham, another at Grove Farm Retail Park in Chadwell Heath and one on Atlanta Boulevard in Romford.

The proposal for the new store can be viewed online at rapleys.com/consultation/lidldagenham/ along with details of the different ways to provide feedback.