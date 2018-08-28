Plaque unveiled in memory of Abdulrahman Nassor Juma

The plaque dedicated to murder victim Abdulrahman Nassor Juma on the Harts Lane Estate in Barking Archant

A plaque has been installed on a tower block in memory of a young man who was stabbed to death.

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma. Picture: Met Police Abdulrahman Nassor Juma. Picture: Met Police

Abdulrahman Nassor Juma, known as Mani, died after being attacked in Crows Road, Barking, in May last year.

He had been returning from evening prayers at a nearby mosque just a day after the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

To mark what would have been his 24th birthday, family and friends gathered on the Harts Lane estate, close to where he was killed, to unveil a plaque bearing his name, date of birth and death and a message in both Arabic and English.

Some of those present gave short speeches about Mani before they returned to the family home for food and prayers.

Four people have been charged with murder and are set to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing next week.