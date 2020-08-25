Search

Advanced search

Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 August 2020

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

Grain London Ltd

A 78-flat development in Barking offering affordable homes for first-time buyers - giving priority to key workers - has been launched.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: CamarguePocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: Camargue

The Pocket Living Harbard Close development, designed by Reed Watts, offers people from the area the opportunity to get on to the housing ladder with 100pc ownership homes sold at 80pc of local prices.

The one-bed flats have been prioritised for key workers.

A Barking school teacher was the first to reserve a home.

The teacher, 27, who did not want to be named and currently lives in a shared flat, said: “Being a keyworker on a moderate income means home ownership within London is almost impossible.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: CamarguePocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: Camargue

“Reserving a home at Harbard Close means that I’ll own my own home, which had previously felt unachievable at my age.” The flats start at £192,000 and the 20pc discount in retained forever, ensuring they are affordable for future first-time buyers as well.

The development consists of two four-storey blocks rising to six storeys in the centre and features ample cycle parking, shared mixed-use space, communal gardens and allotment beds for residents to grow their own food.

You may also want to watch:

Leader of the council Darren Rodwell visited the site with deputy leader Saima Ashraf to launch the development on Thursday, August 20.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s great to see another exciting development come to fruition in the borough.

“We want to make home ownership a reality for many more of our borough’s residents and this is yet another step in the right direction.

“I would urge residents who are looking to get on the property ladder to register their interest.”

To be eligible, you must be a first-time buyer with a household income of less than £90,000 a year.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing said: “This is our first development in Barking and Dagenham, an exciting area with much to offer and great ambition.

“We are delighted to be able to offer 78 local people the opportunity to get on to the housing ladder. I am very proud of this development, which has elegantly transformed this brownfield site into a place people will very soon be calling home.”

People will move into the flats early next year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police

Barking and Dagenham releases details of coronavirus safety measures ahead of schools reopening

Children will start going back to school on Wednesday, September 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man attacked in Barking

A man was attacked in Longbridge Road, Barking this morning (August 24). Picture: Google

Jailed: Barking teenager who stabbed man to death

Nathan Kitenge-Mpiana of King Edwards Road, Barking, was convicted of murder on Wednesday, July 8, following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Kent Police

Barking and Dagenham releases details of coronavirus safety measures ahead of schools reopening

Children will start going back to school on Wednesday, September 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Appeal after woman spat at and stab threats made on train between Stratford and Upminster

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking Road Runners tackle City Scramble and Aquathlon

Barking Road Runners at the Bridge Aquathlon (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd

Two more men charged after Gale Street stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Author releases sequel to novel inspired by Dagenham’s banjo cul-de-sacs

Elaine is due to appear at the borough's literary festival in September. Picture: Danann Breathnach Photography