Barking development offering 78 affordable homes for first-time buyers launched

A CGI of the Harbard Close development in Barking. Picture: Grain London Ltd Grain London Ltd

A 78-flat development in Barking offering affordable homes for first-time buyers - giving priority to key workers - has been launched.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: Camargue Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing with Barking and Dagenham Council leader Darren Rodwell and deputy leader Saima Ashraf at the Harbard Close development. Picture: Camargue

The Pocket Living Harbard Close development, designed by Reed Watts, offers people from the area the opportunity to get on to the housing ladder with 100pc ownership homes sold at 80pc of local prices.

The one-bed flats have been prioritised for key workers.

A Barking school teacher was the first to reserve a home.

The teacher, 27, who did not want to be named and currently lives in a shared flat, said: “Being a keyworker on a moderate income means home ownership within London is almost impossible.

“Reserving a home at Harbard Close means that I’ll own my own home, which had previously felt unachievable at my age.” The flats start at £192,000 and the 20pc discount in retained forever, ensuring they are affordable for future first-time buyers as well.

The development consists of two four-storey blocks rising to six storeys in the centre and features ample cycle parking, shared mixed-use space, communal gardens and allotment beds for residents to grow their own food.

Leader of the council Darren Rodwell visited the site with deputy leader Saima Ashraf to launch the development on Thursday, August 20.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s great to see another exciting development come to fruition in the borough.

“We want to make home ownership a reality for many more of our borough’s residents and this is yet another step in the right direction.

“I would urge residents who are looking to get on the property ladder to register their interest.”

To be eligible, you must be a first-time buyer with a household income of less than £90,000 a year.

Pocket Living chief executive Marc Vlessing said: “This is our first development in Barking and Dagenham, an exciting area with much to offer and great ambition.

“We are delighted to be able to offer 78 local people the opportunity to get on to the housing ladder. I am very proud of this development, which has elegantly transformed this brownfield site into a place people will very soon be calling home.”

People will move into the flats early next year.