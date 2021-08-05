More than 150 attend official opening of 'fabulous' pocket park in Barking
- Credit: Andrew Baker
A pocket park has officially opened with a celebration attended by more than 150 people, organisers have said.
Neighbours enjoyed giant chess and table tennis at Phoenix Park on the Gascoigne Estate on Saturday, July 31.
Kenneth Soko, a member of Gascoigne Residents’ Forum, said: "This is truly the people’s park."
Built by developer Wates Residential, the park was designed around four themes identified by people and forum members from the estate.
These are: exercise, play, growing and contemplation. There is a stage which can be used for gatherings, as well as a play area, gym, seating and garden.
Cllrs Dominic Twomey and Saima Ashraf took part in the celebration.
Cllr Ashraf said: "Phoenix Park is fabulous, but it’s no wonder because it’s been designed by the community, for the community and you can see they’ve put their heart and soul into it."
Sadia Ur-Rehman from Be First, which supports the project, said: "The amount of love and hard work put into making this park a great place has been breathtaking."