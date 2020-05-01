Video

Police appeal to trace man after driver dies in Dagenham crash

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police investigating the death of a driver in Dagenham have released footage of a man they would like to speak to.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane shortly after 6am on Thursday, April 30 to reports of a crash involving two cars - a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max.

The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the Mercedes fled on foot.

Police have now issued CCTV footage of a man seen leaving the scene after the collision who they would like to trace.

Detective Sergeant Mark Palmer of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I am appealing for anyone who can name the man pictured to give us a call.

“The footage shows him leaving the area immediately following the collision and we believe he can assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can identify the man in the images, or who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it is asked to contact detectives.

Det Sgt Palmer added: “Although we are following a number of lines of enquiry, we are particularly keen to know the identity of the man in the images.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or the events leading up to it.

“We know that another car, possibly a dark coloured BMW, was in the immediate vicinity of the incident when the collision happened and I appeal for the driver of that car to come forward and tell us what you saw.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 020 8597 4874 or the police non-emergency number 101, quoting CAD957/30Apr. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.