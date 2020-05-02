Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police Archant

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham on Thursday have issued an image of a second man they urgently want to identify and trace.

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Police were called just after 6am on Thursday, April 30 to a crash in Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Two cars, a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max were involved. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are still working to identify the man in an image released on Friday, May 1. An image of a different man has now been released as part of the investigation.

Det Supt Andy Cox, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “Identifying and tracing the man pictured, as well as the man in the previous appeal, is a matter of high priority and we urge anyone who recognises either man, or knows their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“A 57-year-old man died as a result of this collision, and my team of experienced detectives are determined to establish the circumstances of the crash, and achieve justice for his grieving family.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 0208 5974874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.