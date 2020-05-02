Search

Advanced search

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 13:13 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 02 May 2020

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham on Thursday have issued an image of a second man they urgently want to identify and trace.

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met PolicePolice also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Police were called just after 6am on Thursday, April 30 to a crash in Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Two cars, a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max were involved. The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

You may also want to watch:

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are still working to identify the man in an image released on Friday, May 1. An image of a different man has now been released as part of the investigation.

Det Supt Andy Cox, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “Identifying and tracing the man pictured, as well as the man in the previous appeal, is a matter of high priority and we urge anyone who recognises either man, or knows their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“A 57-year-old man died as a result of this collision, and my team of experienced detectives are determined to establish the circumstances of the crash, and achieve justice for his grieving family.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 0208 5974874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after driver dies in Dagenham crash

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Man and boy in hospital after Dagenham double stabbing

A crime scene has been cordoned off after a man and a boy were found with stab wounds in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. Picture: Matthew Hossack

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after driver dies in Dagenham crash

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Man and boy in hospital after Dagenham double stabbing

A crime scene has been cordoned off after a man and a boy were found with stab wounds in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. Picture: Matthew Hossack

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Homeless families given train fare to move out of borough

Families are being moved away from Barking and Dagenham if they have no connection to the area. Picture: Sunil060902/ Wikimedia Commons

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Lot of obstacles to overcome says West Ham’s Brady

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Never too old, or young, to become an Olympic boxing legend

The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 2

Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday

Coronavirus: Essex League aim for July 11 start

Nick Winter celebrates taking the wicket of Hornchurch batsman Michael Bones as Brentwood's march to the Essex League Premier Division title (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24