Appeal to find missing teenager, 16, who may be in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 5:33 PM April 28, 2021

Graham Wells, 16, was last seen leaving an address in Bournemouth about 7.40pm on Thursday, April 8. - Credit: Dorset Police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage boy who they believe may be in Barking and Dagenham.

Graham Wells, who previously lived in the borough, was last seen leaving an address in Bournemouth about 7.40pm on Thursday, April 8.

The 16-year-old is six feet, three inches tall, of slim build and has brown hair.

Missing boy Graham Wells, who previously lived in Barking and Dagenham. - Credit: Dorset Police

He was last seen wearing a grey The North Face tracksuit, Nike trainers and a large black coat with a red and white motif.

Inspector Greg Tansill, of Bournemouth police, said: "It has been some time since Graham was last seen or has been heard from. Therefore, we are becoming very concerned for his welfare.

You may also want to watch:

"When he left the address in Bournemouth, he mentioned his intention to go to London.

“However, we have not been able to establish whether he has gone there or where exactly he might be."

He added: “I would like to appeal to Graham directly. If you see this appeal, please contact us.

"You are not in any trouble - we just want to ensure you are safe and well."

Anyone who has seen Graham since he went missing or has information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police by visiting www.dorset.police.uk, emailing 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210055438.