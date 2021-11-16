Azuolas, 15, has been missing from the Barking area since Monday evening, November 1. - Credit: Supplied by family

The body of a teenage boy found in a waterway in Barking has been confirmed as Azoulas Zygelis who had been reported missing two days earlier.

Police appealed for help tracing the 15-year-old on November 1, when his disappearance was said to have been “completely out of character”.

His body was found two days later - just after midday on November 3 - in a waterway at Stebbing Way, near Wivenhoe Road.

Detectives are now appealing for any doorcam and dashcam footage and for more information as they work to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death.

Azoulas was known to have been in Felton Road, Barking at about 5pm on the day he was reported as missing, and then travelled to Newlands Park to meet friends.

He was not seen again after leaving the park via the Roxwell Road exit at about 6pm.

Det Con Lisa Jones of the east area command unit said: “I would urge anyone who was lives along the route between Felton Road and Newlands Park to check doorbell footage on that afternoon and evening to see if you captured any images of Azoulas.

"Similarly, I am asking for drivers who drove through the area to check their dashcam footage.

“It is a relatively short distance from Newlands Park to where Azoulas’s body was found so if you live in the area around the park, please check whatever footage you may have for the evening of Monday, November 1 until Wednesday, November 3.

"No matter how insignificant you think it is, it could provide vital clues for our investigation.

"Any information that you provide could be of great assistance to us as we work to provide the answers that Azoulas's family so desperately needs."

A post-mortem examination carried out at Queens Hospital, Romford on November 4 was inconclusive, and police are awaiting the results of further tests.

Police said Azoulas’ family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101 via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD4262/03NOV.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.