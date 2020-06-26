Search

Advanced search

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:44 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 26 June 2020

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

An undercover intelligence operation targeting drug dealing and violence has led to 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering.

A hand-gun with ammunition was seized as part of the intelligence-led operation by East Area Command's newly-formed Violence Suppression Unit. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceA hand-gun with ammunition was seized as part of the intelligence-led operation by East Area Command's newly-formed Violence Suppression Unit. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A total of 23 arrest warrants were carried out at residential addresses leading to the arrest of 21 males and two females aged 17 to 48 between Monday 22 and Friday, June 26.

Officers seized an estimated £50,000 worth of Class A and B drugs, alongside weapons including three guns, CS spray, swords, knives and a taser.

Two cannabis factories in Ilford were also shut down and dismantled.

The 23 were interviewed at east London police stations. In total, 14 have been released on bail to return on a date in late July, eight remain in custody and one person was released with no further action.

Cash seized following an effected warrant at an address in Havering. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceCash seized following an effected warrant at an address in Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The operation — planned and executed within a two-week window — is the first for a newly-formed Violence Suppression Unit (VSU), created as part of the East Area Basic Command Unit (BCU) which polices the three boroughs.

Det Supt Paul Trevers of the East Area Command said the unit has been created to “relentlessly and proactively crack down on violence”, in a bid to make Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering “safer than ever”.

Det Supt Trevers explained the operation — headed up by Det Sgt Luke Hampton — was the product of “compiling solid evidence against drug dealers prior to arrest”. Something he says will improve the chances of defendants being brought to court.

Det Sgt Hampton said: “Those targeted in the warrants are concerned in the street dealing strand of drug supply which as we know contributes to violence across our three boroughs.

CS Spray seized as part of an intelligence-led operation by East Area BCU's newly-formed Violence Suppression Unit, which has been created to help clamp down on crime. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceCS Spray seized as part of an intelligence-led operation by East Area BCU's newly-formed Violence Suppression Unit, which has been created to help clamp down on crime. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“The warrants we have conducted will have a positive impact on the quality of life for communities by seriously disrupting the supply of drugs and the significant amount of Class A and Class B substances seized will now not be sold on our streets.”

You may also want to watch:

Both officers say the successful operation is just the start for the unit, which as of next week will have a further detective sergeant and six detective constables to add to its ranks, which currently include one detective inspector, three sergeants and 16 police constables.

Though its primary function is to challenge violence, Det Super Trevers says the unit also promotes “engagement and diversion”.

Plants at a cannabis farm in Ilford which was dismantled following an intelligence-led operation which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan PolicePlants at a cannabis farm in Ilford which was dismantled following an intelligence-led operation which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“Running alongside enforcement, we have a major focus on intervention, identifying opportunities to intervene with young people and or their families who want to remove themselves from a criminal lifestyle,” he said.

“We offer access to support directly and through partner scheme referrals run by external agencies. In this week’s activity we have offered each and every one of those arrested help and access to support, to leave that lifestyle behind for good, led by the Gangs Engagement Team,” he added.

The command, in the words of the superintendent, “would rather prevent than solve crime”, a desire which underpins its dual approach.

However, neither he nor Det Sgt Hampton will shy away from clamping down on crime.

The latter is clear: “Drug dealers are not wanted or welcome in our boroughs. Anyone who thinks it is okay to deal drugs will not find this a peaceful place to live.

“We will make use of every available resource in order to find you, arrest you and place you before the courts.”

Det Supt Trevers said this week’s activity proves the virtue of intelligence-led operations and proactive policing.

“As the arrest results clearly show, proactive operations of this type often yield far more than the intended targets with a number of additional arrests for violent offences having been made along the way,” he said.

Of the warrants conducted, 10 were in Havering, eight in Redbridge and four in Barking and Dagenham.

An additional warrant — related to an offence which took place in Havering — was executed at an address in north-west London.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Jailed: Barking members of county lines drug dealing gang with estimated turnover of £1.5m

Edison Shahu and Albes Tocilla, both from Barking, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court between June 16 and 19. Picture: Kent Police

Most Read

Teen shot in broad daylight in Dagenham

Police were called to Mayesbrook Road, Dagenham to reports of a shooting. Picture: Google

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

‘She loved her job’: Tribute to Dagenham teacher who dedicated 50 years to profession

Renee Collins. Picture: Sue Snushall

Barking pastor who kept child slaves receives hefty sentence

Lucy Adeniji was sentenced to 11 and a half years

Jailed: Barking members of county lines drug dealing gang with estimated turnover of £1.5m

Edison Shahu and Albes Tocilla, both from Barking, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court between June 16 and 19. Picture: Kent Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Matchroom Boxing reveal Fight Camp line-up for August shows

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn during a press conference

Prostate Cancer UK celebrate return of football in new video

Prostate Cancer UK has released a new video to celebrate the return of football

‘Sports day at home pack’ offered to parents

World Championship silver medallist and Team GB Tokyo 2020 hopeful Laviai Nielsen

Daggers ‘cannot sign new players’ as contracts end

Matt Robinson of Dagenham and Redbridge and Kyle Wootton of Notts County during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Essex League clubs told ‘get ready for July 11 start’

Harold Wood batsmen take a break during their 2019 clash with Gidea Park & Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)