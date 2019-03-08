Police hunt in Barking for man on sex charge who skipped bail

Joao Francisco... failed to turn up in court. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police are appealing for help to trace a suspect known in the Barking area who failed to appear at court to face a charge of sexual assault.

Joao Francisco, 43, is wanted by the Met Police who say he failed to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on July 15 charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Francisco is known to frequent the Barking area, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the CID at East Area Command by dialling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Police also urge dialling 999 for an immediate sighting of Francisco.