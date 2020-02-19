Police investigating as Becontree station closed for hours after fight

Police outside Becontree station after being called to reports of a fight. Picture: Lorraine Jones Archant

Police are investigating a fight at Becontree Underground station, which was closed for hours after the incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the station in Dagenham at 7.09pm last night (February 18) to reports of a fight between two people.

You may also want to watch:

The station, which is on the District line, was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

London Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to hospital after being assessed at the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers are liaising with the victim and an investigation is ongoing."