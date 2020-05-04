Search

Police name man they want to trace in connection with fatal Dagenham crash

PUBLISHED: 08:25 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 04 May 2020

Police have named Karolis Andriukaitis as the man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Police have named Karolis Andriukaitis as the man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating the death of a driver in Dagenham have identified a man they would like to speak to as Karolis Andriukaitis.

Police investigating the death of a driver in Dagenham have named a man they would like to speak to as Karolis Andriukaitis.

Officers were called to the junction of Heathway and Oxlow Lane shortly after 6am on Thursday, April 30 to reports of a crash involving two cars - a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max.

The driver of the Ford, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the occupants of the Mercedes fled on foot.

Police have now named the man, identified as Karolis Andriukaitis, seen leaving the scene after the collision who they would like to trace.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “I would urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of Karolis Andriukaitis to contact police immediately.

“We believe that Karolis will be able to provide vital information which can assist our inquiry into the circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge Karolis, and anyone who knows where he is, to think about the pain of a grieving family, who need answers as to why they have lost a loved one.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 020 8597 4874 or the police non-emergency number 101, quoting CAD957/30Apr. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

