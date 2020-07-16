Knives seized alongside two further arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

The two knives seized in the latest arrests made as part of the ongoing intelligence operation targeting violence and drug crime across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Two more arrests have been made in an ongoing intelligence operation targeting drug dealing and violence across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering.

On Thursday July 16, two men — aged 20 and 21-years-old respectively — were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs following the execution of five warrants across the area.

One arrest was made in Havering, the other in Barking and Dagenham; both remain in custody pending further enquiries.

Det Sgt Luke Hampton said: “We have arrested two men this morning who are believed to be concerned in the supply of what many people perceive to be a harmless recreational drug, but it doesn’t end there.

“There is a significant burden placed on communities by the drug trade and the associated violence and use of weapons that goes with it. Our actions in recent weeks and in the future will continue to challenge that culture and ultimately improve the quality of life for our local residents and businesses.”

This comes just three weeks after an initial 23 arrests were made as part of the same operation, at which knives, guns and swords were recovered.

During this most recent operation, officers seized two weapons and gathered evidence relating to drug supply networks.

Det Supt Paul Trevers said: “Today’s arrests demonstrate our continued commitment to reducing violence, drug use and supply and the misery that they cause to local communities.

”Significant disruption has been caused to a drugs network and two weapons have been removed from unsafe hands and can longer be used to cause harm or intimidate others.”

Leader of the East Area Command Gangs Unit, Det Insp Yasmin Lalani, added: “Drugs are a common factor in gang violence. Through operations such as the one conducted today, we are determined to disrupt and destroy drug markets throughout our boroughs clearing a path to brighter futures for our youngsters.”

Anyone with information on criminal activity is being urged to come forward. To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/.

