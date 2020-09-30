Search

Advanced search

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 30 September 2020

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford? Picture: Barking and Dagenham MPS

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford? Picture: Barking and Dagenham MPS

Archant

Have you seen Kadri, 17, who has been missing from the Romford area?

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for help in finding the teenager who has been missing since September 13, with officers very concerned for his safety.

Though missing from Romford, it’s believed Kadri could be in Hornchurch, Barking or North London.

If you have information on Kadri’s whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS031167.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Government to provide rescue package for National League clubs including Daggers and Wealdstone

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020

Fan’s column: West Ham boss Moyes must take praise for Wolves win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Huge rise in number of patients waiting more than a year for treatment at Queen’s and King George hospitals

In six months, Romford’s Queen’s Hospital and King George in Goodmayes have gone from having 25 to1,254 waiting in excess of a year for treatment. Picture: Ken Mears

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford?

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford? Picture: Barking and Dagenham MPS

Woman hospitalised after getting trapped during collision in Thames View

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision in River Road this morning (September 30). Picture: Google