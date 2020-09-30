Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford?

Have you seen this missing 17-year-old from Romford? Picture: Barking and Dagenham MPS Archant

Have you seen Kadri, 17, who has been missing from the Romford area?

Police are appealing for help in finding the teenager who has been missing since September 13, with officers very concerned for his safety.

Though missing from Romford, it’s believed Kadri could be in Hornchurch, Barking or North London.

If you have information on Kadri’s whereabouts please contact police at 101 quoting reference 20MIS031167.