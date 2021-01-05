Police shut down party in Dagenham on same day borough identified as hitting Covid-19 high

Published: 11:52 AM January 5, 2021

A house party in Dagenham was shut down by police on the day it was announced the borough has seen the highest Covid-19 cases.

Officers showed up at the gathering in Chaplin Road after reports of revellers partying yesterday (January 4).

On 4th Jan House Party, Chaplin Road, Dagenham rep 10+ people initially partying >lcn, On arrival officers were confronted by 15+ ppl at lcn breaching covid. The sole occupier of residence rec a Fine & investigation under emer. workers act assault on police.@lbbdcouncil @BDPost — Barking & Dagenham Police #Hands_Face_Space (@MPSBarkDag) January 5, 2021

In a tweet, MPS Barking and Dagenham stated when they arrived, officers were "confronted" by more than 15 people breaching Covid-19 rules.

The sole occupier of the home received a fine. An investigation is also underway linked to an assault on police.

The party was stopped on the same day prime minister Boris Johnson announced England would enter its third lockdown.

Barking and Dagenham was also been identified as the London borough with the highest rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people that day.

You may also want to watch:

Under coronavirus restrictions, the police can take action if people meet in large groups, though exemptions apply.

This includes breaking up illegal gatherings and issuing fines.

A person can be fined £200 for a first offence. This doubles for further offences up to a maximum of £6,400.

If someone holds, or is involved in holding, an illegal gathering of more than 30 people, the police can issue fines of £10,000.