Teenagers take on police officers in football match

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 25 February 2020

The football match between young people and Met Police gangs officers. Picture: Ken Mears

The football match between young people and Met Police gangs officers. Picture: Ken Mears

Photography by Ken Mears

Forget West Ham's visit to Liverpool - the real big football match this weekend was taking place in Dagenham.

Young people at the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham before the game. Picture: Ken MearsYoung people at the Future Youth Zone in Dagenham before the game. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenagers from Future Youth Zone took on a team from the East Area gangs unit in a five-a-side match designed to improve relations between young people and the police.

And the match, played at the youth club on Friday, February 21, proved a success.

A spokesman for Future Youth Zone said: "This is an opportunity for our young people and us at Future to build positive relationships with the police and be that vehicle between young people and the police, helping them to see behind the uniform and seeing how they help keep the community safe."

The football match between young people and Met Police gangs officers. Picture: Ken MearsThe football match between young people and Met Police gangs officers. Picture: Ken Mears

For more information about Future Youth Zone, which is located on the corner of Parsloes Park, visit futureyouthzone.org

