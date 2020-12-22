Warning over Tier 4 rules after 'flagrant breaches' in Barking and Ilford

Published: 9:19 AM December 22, 2020 Updated: 11:47 AM December 22, 2020

The organiser of a house party on Holmwood Road, Ilford will be considered for a fine for breaching Covid-19 rules - Credit: Google

The Met's Covid lead has warned people to obey Tier 4 rules after large gatherings in Barking and Ilford were shut down over the weekend.

London and surrounding areas have moved into a new Tier 4 of Covid-19 restrictions - the strictest in the country - due to the rapid rise in infections over the past few weeks.

Commander Alex Murray said: “Over the weekend just been, as we have been for most of the year, Met officers were out and about responding to flagrant breaches and issuing fines to those who thought they could organise warehouse parties and put many of us at risk of the virus.”

These breaches included a house party in Holmwood Road, Ilford and an unlicensed music event in River Road, Barking.

Commander Murray said: “Most Londoners want to see the enforcement we are taking against those who think the tier 4 rules don’t apply to them – I hope that this shows just a glimpse of the work we were doing.

“Our message is clear: Anyone who thinks the rules are there to be broken, ignored, or do not apply to them is very mistaken.

“The rules are that you should stay at home.

“It is for your safety, the safety of your family and friends, and the safety of your communities.”