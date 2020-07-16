Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham could have to make cuts of almost £40m following coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 July 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council could be forced to make cuts of almost £40m following the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council could be forced to make cuts of almost £40m following the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The town hall could be forced to make cuts of almost £40million over the next four years, a report shows.

Clrr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture credit: Sophie CoxClrr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture credit: Sophie Cox

Barking and Dagenham Council calculates it would need to save £39.7m by 2024/25 to balance the books, according to a medium term financial plan approved by cabinet chiefs at a meeting on Tuesday, July 14.

Cllr Dominic Twomey, the local authority’s finance chief, said: “We’re in the most unprecedented and difficult times.

“I didn’t expect the start of this decade to be worse than the previous one. We had begun to get ourselves in a good position.

“A combination of Covid-19, but more importantly resulting from an incompetent and muddled Tory government, has resulted in a more difficult time than we could have predicted.”

The Labour councillor warned of “choppy waters” ahead, but added the council’s approach provided confidence.

Cllr Twomey criticised the government for sending “confusing” messages over its financial support.

He explained at the start of the pandemic ministers promised help “come what may”, but government was no longer going to do that by plugging council budget blackholes.

You may also want to watch:

The pandemic’s cost to Barking and Dagenham amounts to £41.3m, the report shows.

Cllr Twomey said details remain unclear of a plan by government to cover 75p in every pound of losses councils incur from reduced sales, fees and charges.

But Westminster expects town halls to “bear the brunt” of the first five per cent of lost income, he added.

And “some pain” will be felt in the years ahead with government not writing off local authority debt – something it did for the NHS – or providing the “huge package” of support offered to business.

“We have worked tirelessly to protect our residents and continue to provide exemplary services in many areas.

“But this is going to be tough without a shadow of a doubt. I’m confident we will get through this,” he said.

He added that unlike some councils Barking and Dagenham is “nowhere near” the point where it would have to impose immediate spending curbs.

A number of risks are mentioned as having a possible impact on the medium term plan, including Brexit, Covid-19 and the fair funding review which the council expects will shift resources away from London.

The council has £17m in its emergency reserve pot.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Amateur gardener offers peek inside one of Dagenham’s ‘most beautiful’ gardens

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala has more than 150 flower pots in the garden of his Dagenham home. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

Amateur gardener offers peek inside one of Dagenham’s ‘most beautiful’ gardens

Keen gardener Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala has more than 150 flower pots in the garden of his Dagenham home. Picture: Shibukumar Gopalan Sarala

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham United reveal 125th anniversary away kit

Mark Noble models the new away kit (pic West Ham United)

Barking and Dagenham could have to make cuts of almost £40m following coronavirus

Barking and Dagenham Council could be forced to make cuts of almost £40m following the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Sibley stands firm in solid England start to second Test

England's Dom Sibley bats during day one of the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Arnold ‘really excited’ to be part of West Ham Women’s squad

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

West Ham boss David Moyes