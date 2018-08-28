Barking and Dagenham MPs oppose government’s Brexit
PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 January 2019
Barking and Dagenham MPs have voted against Theresa May’s Brexit plan in an historic defeat.
The plan was voted down 432 votes to 202, a margin of 230.
MP Dame Margaret Hodge for Barking said before the motion that she would be voting against it and urged for cross-party effort to build a national consensus after what was then anticipated to be a big loss for the prime minister.
She tweeted after the vote: “We must now build a consensus that commands support in parliament and across the country. Crucially we must remember that we have more in common than that which divides us.”
In a statement this morning the Dame hit out at government for ignoring the Parliament’s concerns and called for leadership from both parties to come together a form a consensus.
She said: “With only a few weeks before our scheduled departure from the European Union, it’s time our political leaders did just that – lead!”
The Barking MP added that her priority was to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
MP Jon Cruddas for Dagenham and Rainham tweeted only to support Labour’s motion for no-confidence and is yet to respond to a request for comment.