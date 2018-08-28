Search

Barking and Dagenham MPs oppose government’s Brexit

PUBLISHED: 11:51 16 January 2019

Barking MP Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas

Archant

Barking and Dagenham MPs have voted against Theresa May’s Brexit plan in an historic defeat.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

The plan was voted down 432 votes to 202, a margin of 230.

MP Dame Margaret Hodge for Barking said before the motion that she would be voting against it and urged for cross-party effort to build a national consensus after what was then anticipated to be a big loss for the prime minister.

She tweeted after the vote: “We must now build a consensus that commands support in parliament and across the country. Crucially we must remember that we have more in common than that which divides us.”

In a statement this morning the Dame hit out at government for ignoring the Parliament’s concerns and called for leadership from both parties to come together a form a consensus.

She said: “With only a few weeks before our scheduled departure from the European Union, it’s time our political leaders did just that – lead!”

The Barking MP added that her priority was to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

MP Jon Cruddas for Dagenham and Rainham tweeted only to support Labour’s motion for no-confidence and is yet to respond to a request for comment.

