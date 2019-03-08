Labour members to choose party's next parliamentary candidate for Barking tonight

Barking Labour members are set to choose the party's next parliamentary candidate for the constituency tonight.

Good luck @MargaretHodge with your selection tomorrow.



Margaret's record of defeating the far right is an inspiration to us all. https://t.co/T0fQaDg0hF — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 27, 2019

They'll cast their votes at Jo Richardson School.

Former Islington Council leader and current Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge has won support from prominent Labour MP Jess Phillips and London's mayor Sadiq Khan.

She's fighting for the right to represent Labour after being "triggered" for reselection when she failed to secure support from two thirds of members in the constituency at the end of September.

She did, however, get a majority in that vote, according to a Barking Labour Party statement.

The current MP is up against three challengers: Newham councillor Moniba Khan, Thames ward councillor Josie Channer and Abbey councillor Laila Butt.