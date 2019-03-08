Margaret Hodge reselected as Barking Labour candidate

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

MP Margaret Hodge has defeated challengers to remain Labour's candidate for Barking in the next general election.

At a packed meeting of 300 members in Jo Richardson School, Dame Margaret won in the first round of voting from Barking party members, securing more than half the first-preference votes.

The win is unsurprising considering the MP won support from more than half the constituency's branches and 90 per cent of affiliated societies in the first selection vote at the end of September, according to the official Barking CLP count.

Under new Labour rules, she needed two-thirds support from both branches and affiliated societies to avoid a reselection fight.

Dame Margaret was up against Newham councillor Moniba Khan, Thames ward councillor Josie Channer and Abbey councillor Laila Butt.

She tweeted: "Victory!", at 10.28pm on the night of the vote, October 28.

The Barking MP has been critical of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for his handling of anti-Semitism in the party.

Despite that, she got support from London mayor Sadiq Khan before the vote.