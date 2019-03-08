Brexit discussion to take place in Barking
PUBLISHED: 12:25 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 27 June 2019
Are you a Brexiteer who wishes we'd left the EU already or a remainer keen to see a second referendum?
Whatever side of the Brexit debate you're on, there's a chance to air your views at a People's Voice discussion in Barking.
The free event, taking place at Barking Learning Centre on Monday, July 1, will bring together people from across the political spectrum for an open discussion on the frustrations around Brexit.
It has been organised by campaigners for a People's Vote but will tackle issues that matter to everyone, regardless of political views.
Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge said: "It has been three long and divisive years since the Brexit vote. In all that time there has been tragically little progress towards fixing the great challenges and inequalities that plague this country.
"Three years of banging on about Brexit has done nothing for our schools, our NHS or the businesses that power our economy, and it's got us no nearer to solving issues like immigration and integration."
To register for the event, which begins at 6pm, click here.