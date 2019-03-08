Brexit discussion to take place in Barking

The discussion is a chance to have your say on issues surrounding Brexit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Are you a Brexiteer who wishes we'd left the EU already or a remainer keen to see a second referendum?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whatever side of the Brexit debate you're on, there's a chance to air your views at a People's Voice discussion in Barking.

The free event, taking place at Barking Learning Centre on Monday, July 1, will bring together people from across the political spectrum for an open discussion on the frustrations around Brexit.

You may also want to watch:

It has been organised by campaigners for a People's Vote but will tackle issues that matter to everyone, regardless of political views.

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge said: "It has been three long and divisive years since the Brexit vote. In all that time there has been tragically little progress towards fixing the great challenges and inequalities that plague this country.

"Three years of banging on about Brexit has done nothing for our schools, our NHS or the businesses that power our economy, and it's got us no nearer to solving issues like immigration and integration."

To register for the event, which begins at 6pm, click here.