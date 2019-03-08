Brexit proposals: How did Barking and Dagenham’s MPs vote?

Barking and Dagenham’s representatives in Westminster were split yesterday when they voted on alternate plans for Brexit.

Both the Labour MPs supported their party’s alternative plan and rejected no-deal.

But they were on opposing sides when it came to revoking Article 50 to prevent a no-deal exit and whether or not there should be a second referendum.

Dame Margaret Hodge, the MP for Barking, voted to revoke Article 50 if the UK comes within days of leaving the EU without a deal.

She also voted in support of a second EU referendum.

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, voted down the proposal to revoke article 50 to prevent no-deal and voted down the motion for a second referendum.

Dame Margaret said she voted for options to keep a close relationship with the EU to safeguard the economy.

“With the Prime Minister’s duff Brexit deal having been defeated not once, but twice, I supported the option that would give the public a final say on any new deal that comes forward,” she said.

“I also supported an option that would completely rule out a damaging ‘no deal’ Brexit. Hundreds and hundreds of Barking constituents have written to me with their deep concerns about a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

“I will not risk a disastrous ‘no deal’ Brexit that will ultimately hit the residents, businesses and local services in Barking the hardest.”

Barking and Dagenham voted to leave the EU by a wide margin. With a turnout of 63.9 per cent, 62.4 per cent of those voted Leave.