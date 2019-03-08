Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brexit proposals: How did Barking and Dagenham’s MPs vote?

PUBLISHED: 12:48 28 March 2019

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

Parliament

Barking and Dagenham’s representatives in Westminster were split yesterday when they voted on alternate plans for Brexit.

Both the Labour MPs supported their party’s alternative plan and rejected no-deal.

But they were on opposing sides when it came to revoking Article 50 to prevent a no-deal exit and whether or not there should be a second referendum.

Dame Margaret Hodge, the MP for Barking, voted to revoke Article 50 if the UK comes within days of leaving the EU without a deal.

She also voted in support of a second EU referendum.

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, voted down the proposal to revoke article 50 to prevent no-deal and voted down the motion for a second referendum.

Dame Margaret said she voted for options to keep a close relationship with the EU to safeguard the economy.

“With the Prime Minister’s duff Brexit deal having been defeated not once, but twice, I supported the option that would give the public a final say on any new deal that comes forward,” she said.

“I also supported an option that would completely rule out a damaging ‘no deal’ Brexit. Hundreds and hundreds of Barking constituents have written to me with their deep concerns about a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

“I will not risk a disastrous ‘no deal’ Brexit that will ultimately hit the residents, businesses and local services in Barking the hardest.”

Jon Cruddas has been contacted for comment.

Barking and Dagenham voted to leave the EU by a wide margin. With a turnout of 63.9 per cent, 62.4 per cent of those voted Leave.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Scandal of right to buy sell-offs revealed as council leader claims ‘We can’t go on like this’

The Becontree Estate in Dagenham. Picture: Marcus Taylor

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham Book Review: ‘An Irrational Hatred of Everything’ by RRobert Banks

West Ham Book cover

Athletics: Barking Road Runners enjoy Cakeathon

Barking Road Runners Andy Preston, James and Melissa Lowndes at the Cakeathon event

West Ham centre forward who helped Hammers to top of the table for the one and only time

Harry Obeney v Wolves

Boxing: Okolie ‘very difficult to beat’ says Hearn

Lawrence Okolie (right) knocks down Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Brexit proposals: How did Barking and Dagenham’s MPs vote?

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists