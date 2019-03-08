New mayor pledges to encourage community involvement

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand. Picture: Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee Photography

Barking and Dagenham's new mayor has pledged to encourage people to get involved in the community during his year-long tenure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Peter Chand took over the role from outgoing mayor Cllr Sanchia Alasia at a Town Hall ceremony.

The 53-year-old, who represents River Ward, hopes to use the year to promote the borough's diversity and shine a light on disability.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I'm a Dagenham-born man and I'm proud to say so.

"While we may not all look the same or speak the same language, we all have the ability to respect each other and recognise that our differences are our strengths.

"I hope during my time as mayor I can encourage people to get involved in their local community and learn to appreciate the unique tapestry we have in our borough."

Cllr Chand's chosen charities for the year are Dagenham United and Independent Living Agency.

He is a keen fundraiser, having previously run three London marathons and taken part in a 12-hour karate marathon for good causes, and is also a governor at Dagenham Park School.