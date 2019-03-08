Search

Barking and Dagenham Council re-signs Armed Forces Covenant and vow to go 'above and beyond' for veterans

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 September 2019

RAF Wing Commander Judith Hird and council leader Darren Rodwell with ex-members of the armed forces at the re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: LBBD.

The council has again pledged to help members of the armed forces re-enter civilian life after it re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant.

First signed by Barking and Dagenham Council in October 2013, the covenant aims to make sure current and ex-service personnel, and their families, are treated fairly and get the support they need.

Leader of the council Darren Rodwell said: "In Barking and Dagenham, we have a long tradition with the armed forces, a tradition we are proud of.

"I never forget that we are here because of the sacrifice of our men and women for this great nation.

"It's a no-brainer in supporting this covenant and it's important to go above and beyond its promises.

"Everyone deserves a place after they've served our community and our country."

The RAF's Wing Commander Judith Hird signed the document on behalf of the armed forces.

She added: "We are looking to help all [service personnel] reach their full potential, both for them and the communities they return to after service.

"We are absolutely delighted to see councils re-signing these covenants and recommitting to them."

The Ministry of Defence awards ranks to organisations which have committed to treating service personnel fairly. The council has the bronze award.

Pilot Officer Mark McPherson helps run the 1147 Barking Squadron Air Cadets. As an ex-serviceman, he was glad to see the covenant signed.

"I think the whole notion of it is a great idea," he said.

"It's the community giving back to the armed forces. Being an ex-serviceman, I know how important this is.

"It's difficult for ex-servicemen to come out and restart their lives.

"The more support we can give, the better. We should have a lot more things like this. It's also good to see there's support for the next generation."

Cadet Rao Khan is 19 and a member of the Air Cadets. He's hoping to become a lawyer for the RAF.

"It's really nice to see there's recognition for us and support for people who want to join the armed services," he said.

Around 4,000 organisations have signed the Armed Forces Covenant, including all of the local authorities in the UK, according to an MoD spokesman.

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

White Horse pub to return to its ‘former glory’ despite fears for St Chad’s remembrance garden

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

