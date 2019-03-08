Search

Barking MP tells prime minister to 'consider position' after Supreme Court ruling

PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 September 2019

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Barking's MP Dame Margaret Hodge has called on Boris Johnson to resign, saying: "He must consider his position."

The statement came after the Supreme Court ruled this morning (Tuesday, September 24) that Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful.

Dame Margaret said: "Today's Supreme Court ruling tells us what we knew all along, that shutting down parliament for five weeks was unlawful and undemocratic.

"Parliament needs to sit again as soon as possible, only then can we hold this reckless Tory government to account and resolve the Brexit stalemate.

"The prime minister has acted appallingly and unlawfully, he must consider his position."

The decision to prorogue parliament would have suspended the House of Commons for five weeks before the looming Brexit deadline on October 31. But multiple politicians, including speaker John Bercow, have said parliament should now be reconvened immediately.

Dame Margaret isn't alone in calling for Johnson's resignation. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also told him to "consider his position" and politicians from the SNP and Plaid Cymru have told him to resign outright.

The House of Commons said in a statement: "We are considering the implications of the Supreme Court's judgment for parliament and will provide further information as soon as we can."

