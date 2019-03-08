Video

Barking MP tells prime minister to 'consider position' after Supreme Court ruling

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Barking's MP Dame Margaret Hodge has called on Boris Johnson to resign, saying: "He must consider his position."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Supreme Court has spoken: you cannot silence our democratically elected Parliament.



The Prime Minister's shameful attempt to misled the British people and shut down parliamentary democracy has failed. https://t.co/CpWcwz38f8 — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) September 24, 2019

The statement came after the Supreme Court ruled this morning (Tuesday, September 24) that Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful.

Dame Margaret said: "Today's Supreme Court ruling tells us what we knew all along, that shutting down parliament for five weeks was unlawful and undemocratic.

You may also want to watch:

"Parliament needs to sit again as soon as possible, only then can we hold this reckless Tory government to account and resolve the Brexit stalemate.

"The prime minister has acted appallingly and unlawfully, he must consider his position."

The decision to prorogue parliament would have suspended the House of Commons for five weeks before the looming Brexit deadline on October 31. But multiple politicians, including speaker John Bercow, have said parliament should now be reconvened immediately.

Dame Margaret isn't alone in calling for Johnson's resignation. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also told him to "consider his position" and politicians from the SNP and Plaid Cymru have told him to resign outright.

The House of Commons said in a statement: "We are considering the implications of the Supreme Court's judgment for parliament and will provide further information as soon as we can."