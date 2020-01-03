Search

Government gives £15,000 to Barking, Havering and Redbridge to crack down on criminal landlords

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 January 2020

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a

Barking, Havering and Redbridge have been given £15,000 for a "joint project" as part of the government's new £4million pot to help councils tackle criminal landlords. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

PA/Press Association Images

Barking, Havering and Redbridge are sharing £15,000 from the government to tackle criminal landlords.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is set to be used for a "joint project" to train officers who investigate suspected coercion or forced labour in homes of multiple occupation (HMOs). Officers will be looking at cases with links to businesses like car washes, massage parlours and nail bars.

The £15,000 part of a pot of £4million for more than 100 councils announced by the government on Friday, January 3.

The goal is to help councils take enforcement action against landlords that offer "inadequate or unsafe housing".

But the sum has been criticised.

Barking and Dagenham Council's lead for enforcement Margaret Mullane tweeted "This sum is nowhere near enough," referring to the £4million for councils across the UK.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Like councils up and down the country, we are doing what we can to raise standards in the private rented sector and are taking action where required. It is important to note that most landlords are responsible and provide decent housing for their tenants.

"We want to work more closely with the government to raise standards in the private rented sector - and could do more if we were given the right tools."

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement launching the fund: "It's completely unacceptable that a minority of unscrupulous landlords continue to break the law and provide homes which fall short of the standards we rightly expect - making lives difficult for hard-working tenants who just want to get on with their lives.

"Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure and the funding announced today for Greater London will strengthen councils' powers to crack down on poor landlords and drive up standards in the private rented sector for renters across the country."

Labour's shadow housing secretary John Healey called the funding a "puny commitment".

More than £900,000 has been given to councils in London.

According to a government statement, action includes Camden engaging with renters to make sure their voices are heard and Greenwich trailing new technology to identify areas where there are particularly cold homes.

Havering and Redbridge councils have been contacted for comment.

