Barking and Dagenham ‘leading the way’ in enforcing lockdown rules in shops

Councillor Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

More prohibition notices have been issued to shops breaching the government’s coronavirus guidance in Barking and Dagenham than any other London borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest enforcement action figures show the council has handed out 30 (or 11per cent) of 262 prohibition notices issued across the capital.

In the first month of restrictions, almost half of all prohibition notices issued to London shops were handed out in Barking and Dagenham.

You may also want to watch:

Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, councillor Margaret Mullane said: “These figures show that we are leading the way across London and we won’t stand for anyone not working with us to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Enforcement officers have also given social distancing advice to 359 shops across the borough, which has included two-metre markings on the floor and posters explaining the new rules - such as how many customers are allowed in at a time.

Residents are encouraged to report shops they believe are open when they should be shut, as well as traders who are hiking the prices of essential products.

Email covidabuse@lbbd.gov.uk to report.