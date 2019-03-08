Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham’s children’s services require improvement, inspectors rule

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 April 2019

Barking and Dagenham Council's children's services were assessed by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking and Dagenham Council's children's services were assessed by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Improvement is required within Barking and Dagenham’s children’s services, inspectors have found.

A report by education watchdog Ofsted, released on Monday, found that “timely access to services for children experiencing mental health problems was poor”, and that “health provision for care leavers is a significant concern”.

It graded the council in the “requires improvement” category for all three assessment areas, as well as an overall rating – the second lowest of four possible ratings.

Inspectors who assessed the council’s services in February and March found that there were several areas where the council needed to improve, including the provision of help for children living with domestic abuse or in neglectful circumstances, and the quality and impact of early help services.

The council’s children’s services had attained the same rating at their previous inspection in 2014, however inspectors found that some improvements had been made.

The report noted: “The recently appointed director of children’s services (DCS), together with her senior team, has appropriately prioritised services for children most at risk.

“Strong and effective senior leadership is resulting in tangible improvements to both the quality and impact of social work practice.”

In one of the three assessment categories - experiences and progress of children who need help and protection – the report found “referral pathways for homeless 16 and 17-year-olds are not understood by partners, resulting in an inconsistent response”.

But it did find that “the large majority of child protection strategy meetings include key agencies and are held within 24 hours of the referral”.

A council spokesman said: “We are encouraged that Ofsted can see we are making strong progress in a number of areas on a trajectory to good.

“The council is already addressing all of the issues raised as a matter of priority.

“The report has shown the extent of work that is needed, and while there is more to do, much of the work is already under way.”

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Firefighters called to blaze in Dagenham

A man was treated by paramedics during a fire at an end of terrace flat in Sterry Road, Dagenham. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Dagenham crash

A motorycylist has died in a crash on New Rod, Dagenham. Pic: Google.

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett

Police appeal after man hit by lorry in Dagenham dies in hospital

A man has died after a crash involving a lorry in Valence Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Man stabbed in the legs in Dagenham

A man was found stabbed in Salisbury Road, Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE

Firefighters called to blaze in Dagenham

A man was treated by paramedics during a fire at an end of terrace flat in Sterry Road, Dagenham. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland gutted Barking lose out in final home game of season

Action from Barking against Chelmsford in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking & Dagenham girls share Essex 7-a-side title

Barking & Dagenham's Miquellah Meade on the ball against Thurrock

Dagenham youngsters on top form as club put on thrilling show at Roundhouse venue

Dagenham BC hosted a show at the Roundhouse on Sunday (pic: Dagenham BC)

Tributes as ex-boxer Vinny Mitchell killed in Dagenham motorbike crash

Vinny Mitchell. Picture: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists