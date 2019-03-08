Search

Advanced search

Parsloes Park redevelopment given green light by City Hall

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 September 2019

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

essexfa.com

A multi-million pound redevelopment of Parsloes Park is a step closer after City Hall gave the green light.

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.comArtist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

The £7million revamp would involve knocking down the single-storey pavilion - described as "no longer fit for purpose" - and building a gym, new changing rooms and studio in its place. Three 3G sports pitches would also be created.

The development was subject to a statutory referral to the mayor of London, who in turn delegated the decision to deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills Jules Pipe.

Mr Pipe has decided he does not need to get involved with the proposals and that the application is acceptable.

In a letter, he wrote: "I am content to allow Barking and Dagenham Council to determine the case itself, subject to any action that the secretary of state may take, and do not therefore wish to direct refusal."

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.comArtist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

In June, the council's planning committee voted in favour of the plans, which would see covered, seated stands surround one of three full size all-weather pitches. It would also be fenced and have floodlights.

You may also want to watch:

This would allow the park to host a Step Five football club - the fifth tier of non-league football.

Two covered bike stands, an electricity sub-station and bin store would also be built.

Planning documents indicate that the new gym would be open for more than 90 hours a week at a price similar to that of other council-run facilities in the borough.

Car parking provision has been reduced from 137 to 132 spaces during the application process, although there has been no increase in the amount of cycle parking spaces.

The proposal is part of a programme involving the Football Association, Sport England, Premier League and Football Foundation responding to a decline in facilities across the country.

The project will receive £1m of funding from Barking and Dagenham Council, £400,000 of which will be through a community infrastructure level.

Both the Greater London Authority and the London Marathon Charitable Trust will contribute £500,000 each, with the rest coming from the Football Foundation.

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Coroner to review ‘harrowing’ dash cam footage of head-on crash in Dagenham

A13 Goresbrook Interchange, near the scene of the head-on crash on December 31, 2018. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Scheme to create homes for care leavers

The council is proposing to lease properties in Royal Parade, Woodward Road and Gale Street to Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Google

Man arrested after death on A13 in Dagenham

The Lodge Avenue Flyover was closed after a man was found seriously injured on the A13 in Dagenham. Picture: Google.

Artist ‘disillusioned’ after vandals spray graffiti on We Love Dagenham mural

Tracy Drake-Tapscott said she felt 'disillusioned' after graffiti was sprayed on a mural she and a neighbour created to brighten up Bonham Road. Picture: Tracy Drake-Tapscott

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

Coroner to review ‘harrowing’ dash cam footage of head-on crash in Dagenham

A13 Goresbrook Interchange, near the scene of the head-on crash on December 31, 2018. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Parsloes Park redevelopment given green light by City Hall

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com

Cricket: Ten Doeschate delights as Essex return to top

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate deep in thought during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Cricket: Harmer’s magnificent seven puts Essex on title brink

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Ian digs deepest at Ironman Wales, with Dagenham 88s taking on various challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Pleshey half marathon

Isthmian League: Barking 3 Waltham Abbey 4

Barking manager Justin Gardner (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists