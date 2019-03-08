Parsloes Park redevelopment given green light by City Hall

Artist's impression of the new Parsloes Park football facility. Picture: essexfa.com essexfa.com

A multi-million pound redevelopment of Parsloes Park is a step closer after City Hall gave the green light.

The £7million revamp would involve knocking down the single-storey pavilion - described as "no longer fit for purpose" - and building a gym, new changing rooms and studio in its place. Three 3G sports pitches would also be created.

The development was subject to a statutory referral to the mayor of London, who in turn delegated the decision to deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills Jules Pipe.

Mr Pipe has decided he does not need to get involved with the proposals and that the application is acceptable.

In a letter, he wrote: "I am content to allow Barking and Dagenham Council to determine the case itself, subject to any action that the secretary of state may take, and do not therefore wish to direct refusal."

In June, the council's planning committee voted in favour of the plans, which would see covered, seated stands surround one of three full size all-weather pitches. It would also be fenced and have floodlights.

This would allow the park to host a Step Five football club - the fifth tier of non-league football.

Two covered bike stands, an electricity sub-station and bin store would also be built.

Planning documents indicate that the new gym would be open for more than 90 hours a week at a price similar to that of other council-run facilities in the borough.

Car parking provision has been reduced from 137 to 132 spaces during the application process, although there has been no increase in the amount of cycle parking spaces.

The proposal is part of a programme involving the Football Association, Sport England, Premier League and Football Foundation responding to a decline in facilities across the country.

The project will receive £1m of funding from Barking and Dagenham Council, £400,000 of which will be through a community infrastructure level.

Both the Greater London Authority and the London Marathon Charitable Trust will contribute £500,000 each, with the rest coming from the Football Foundation.