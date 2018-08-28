Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Youth Offending Service told to make improvements following inspection

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 December 2018

Barking Town Hall

Barking Town Hall

Archant

Barking and Dagenham’s Youth Offending Service (YOS) faces challenges in delivering an effective service that stops young people from reoffending, an inspection has found.

The service, which deals with 10 to 18-year-olds who have been sentenced by a court or who have come to the attention of the police due to their behaviour, was given a rating of requires improvement - the second lowest - following a visit by probation inspectors.

The report found that although there were good links with social care and education providers, joint work to keep children safe was not sufficiently integrated.

A lack of understanding of the distinct roles of the YOS and social workers in responding to children who have experienced trauma was also hindering the work, inspectors found.

The report noted that Barking and Dagenham has the highest national rate of reported domestic violence and that “the local authority is concerned that this type of violence has become normalised, which is detrimental to children and young people who witness or live with it.”

Dame Glenys Stacey, chief inspector of probation, said: “Barking and Dagenham YOS faces several challenges in delivering effective services to children and young people who find it difficult to stop offending, are often vulnerable and can pose a risk to the public.

“We were struck by the problems faced when trying to manage children involved in ‘county lines’ at a local level.

“This work was hampered by little oversight, coordination or support at a national level.”

The inspection also found that too many children and young people known to the service were not in suitable education, and that the YOS was struggling to maintain a stable and experienced staff team.

A Barking and Dagenham Council spokesman said: “Since the inspection, we have developed an improvement plan. The service now has in place a full complement of staff, including input from an education worker focusing specifically on ensuring young people receive their statutory education.

“We will continue to work with our partners on the plan which will address the recommendations contained in the report and some changes have already been made.

“Added to this is work outside the improvement plan which includes a serious youth violence summit we are hosting in the new year to bring partners together to collectively tackle an issue we, like the rest of London, are sadly now facing.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four injured in Boxing Day car chase

The suspects, who refused to stop for police, were chased by officers and crashed into an oncoming car. Picture: @999London

Dagenham Market offers £500 for couple to tie the knot on television

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Christmas Angels appear in Chadwell Heath High Street

Angels were hung along Chadwell Heath High Street down from St Chad's Church. Picture: Julie Court

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Thousands turn out for Lowestoft Christmas Day Swim

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘She had that gift of people wanting to follow her creed’ - Tributes to Lady Somerleyton

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police continue to search for missing teenager Beatrice Sandu

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I thought I was going to die’: Former homeless alcoholic on road to recovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Taylor urges Daggers fans to give Still respect he deserves ahead of return with Barnet

Former Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still returns to Victoria Road with Barnet on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Youth Offending Service told to make improvements following inspection

Barking Town Hall

West Ham move into Premier League top half with deserved win over Saints

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

How a Christmas general election 100 years ago made history

Will Thorne received the backing of nearly 95 per cent of voters in his constituency - a record that stands to this day. Picture: LBBD

Daggers skipper Nunn pleased to get winner against Orient, but knows team’s success is more important

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists