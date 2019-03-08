Mayor of Barking and Dagenham helps to launch poppy appeal

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at the poppy appeal launch. Picture: LBBD LBBD

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand and council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell have helped to launch the annual poppy appeal.

The pair joined members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at Barking Town Hall for the launch.

The group hopes to raise £50,000 for the Royal British Legion through selling poppies and other memorabilia in the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

The charity helps former and serving members of the armed forces.