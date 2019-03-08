Search

Advanced search

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham helps to launch poppy appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 October 2019

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at the poppy appeal launch. Picture: LBBD

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at the poppy appeal launch. Picture: LBBD

LBBD

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand and council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell have helped to launch the annual poppy appeal.

You may also want to watch:

The pair joined members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at Barking Town Hall for the launch.

The group hopes to raise £50,000 for the Royal British Legion through selling poppies and other memorabilia in the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

The charity helps former and serving members of the armed forces.

Most Read

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas criticised over ‘Super Saturday’ Brexit vote

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas criticised over ‘Super Saturday’ Brexit vote

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge and Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Parliament.

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Mayor of Barking and Dagenham helps to launch poppy appeal

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell and mayor of Barking and Dagenham Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association at the poppy appeal launch. Picture: LBBD

Desai calls on government to scrap section 21 quickly as hundreds are threatened with homelessness in Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets

Unmesh Desai, London assembly Member for City and east London. Picture: Mike Brooke

Dagenham boss Taylor wishes Carshalton well in FA Cup after defeat

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss says they must not dwell on Chalfont defeat

Michael Dixon tries to flick the ball on at Chalfont (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists