Revealed: The most popular baby names in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2020

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Barking and Dagenham’s classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-topper Oliver is nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

The most popular name for boys in Barking and Dagenham was Muhammad, which was given to 53 youngsters born last year - with spelling variation Mohammed also making the top five.

Other popular names include David, Adam and Noah.

For girls, Amelia came out top, being given to 21 babies, while Olivia - the most popular name given to girls born in England and Wales last year - was close behind with 20.

Other names in the top 10 include Mia, Sofia and Maya.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

