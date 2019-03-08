Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young people who are in care could become exempt from paying council tax until they are 25

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 10 July 2019

The cabinet at Barking and Dagenham Council will vote on proposals on whether to give people who have left care a council tax exemption up to the age of 25. Picture: Ken Mears.

The cabinet at Barking and Dagenham Council will vote on proposals on whether to give people who have left care a council tax exemption up to the age of 25. Picture: Ken Mears.

Archant

Young people who are in care will be exempt from paying council tax until they turn 25 under new proposals drawn up by the town hall.

The plans by Barking and Dagenham Council would mean anyone leaving places like foster and children's homes could save thousands of pounds from April 2020, providing they continue to live in the borough.

According to the proposal the council wants to embrace being 'pushy parents' and adopt a benchmark of 'would this be good enough for my child?' when it's helping care leavers.

If the tax exemption is passed, the council joins neighbouring boroughs Tower Hamlets, Redbridge and Waltham Forest in adopting it.

The report on care leavers details a range of measures to help these vulnerable people and is going to the cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

Traineeships and paid work experience are also being put forward to give care leavers a better chance at getting into work.

The Children's Society has been campaigning for councils to remove the council tax burden from young people leaving care.

You may also want to watch:

It said after becoming independent adults for the first time at the age of 18, children in care are thrown into managing their own households, education and employment.

According to the Church of England-backed charity, they can find managing their own budgets challenging without any family to help them through it.

Without these exemptions, they also face the fear of getting behind on their council tax.

Sam Royston is director of policy and research at the children's society and applauded the council's proposal.

"Without the family support most young people get as they become adults, care leavers often struggle to juggle their household bills and make ends meet," he said.

"Many find themselves in debt, or having to go without food or other basic necessities.

"To expect some of the country's most vulnerable young people to start paying council tax just days after leaving care is setting them up to fail."

These actions come after the watchdog Ofsted rated Barking and Dagenham's children's services as 'requires improvement' - the second lowest rating they can offer.

Released at the beginning of April, the report found poor access mental health support and that healthcare for care leavers was a 'significant concern'.

Most Read

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

c2c services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: c2c

Dealer kept drugs hidden up his bum for EIGHT days after he was arrested

Andrew Bell has been jailed for drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port was jailed for life in November 2016. Pic: Facebook

Most Read

c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

C2c was the UK’s most punctual rail operator in the UK in May. Picture: C2C

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

c2c services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: c2c

Dealer kept drugs hidden up his bum for EIGHT days after he was arrested

Andrew Bell has been jailed for drug dealing. Picture: Kent Police

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port was jailed for life in November 2016. Pic: Facebook

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers in the market for a striker reveals boss Taylor

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Needham Market midfielder Mills on trial at Daggers

Adam Mills celebrates scoring for Needham Market (Pic: Ben Pooley)

Cricket: Scintilla see off Roding Vally seconds in style

Scintilla CC face the camera (pic Emdad Rahman)

Kandi inspires Daggers to Concord victory

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrates scoring a hat-trick (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Man, 20, arrested after police pursuit in Dagenham ends with car crash

A police pursuit in Dagenham ended on Fitzstephen Road. Picture: Abbie Rose O'Mara
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists