Woman brightens up Barking and Dagenham with colourful crochet creations

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021

Jade Ramsey from Dagenham is carrying out random acts of crochet kindness. - Credit: Jade Ramsey

The tops of Post Office boxes have been spruced up thanks to random acts of crochet kindness.

Jade Ramsey from Dagenham has so far created 10 of the colourful crocheted designs, which first started to pop up around the borough two months ago.

The full-time mum was inspired to decorate the pillar boxes after seeing others doing the same elsewhere in the country.

Jade has had requests for 14 more of the colourful toppers. - Credit: Jade Ramsey

Jade said: "I really enjoy doing it. It makes me happy knowing it's making other people happy as well."

The first topper appeared outside Lidl in Longbridge Road, complete with a Pokémon on top.

Jade makes the toppers herself using her own yarn as well as materials donated to her. - Credit: Jade Ramsey

Since then they have adorned post boxes in Hunters Hall Road, Hatfield Road and Maxey Road, to name a few.

Each base takes about four hours to crochet, with Jade stitching the yarn while her son Jack is at school or in the evenings.

Inspired by nan Janet, the 25-year-old took up the hobby six years ago, starting out by crocheting square blankets.

And she hasn't looked back since, teaching herself all there is to know about the craft.

"It's calming and relaxing. It keeps me occupied. It's quite enjoyable," Jade said.

Each design is unique and based on patterns found online. - Credit: Jade Ramsey

There is no charge for the toppers - each of which is unique - though Jade thanked donors who have given her yarn to continue the work.

The designs - which include rainbows, a giraffe, shark and desert island - have proved so popular that Jade now has requests for 14 more.

Asked if all post boxes in Barking and Dagenham could be decorated with a topper, Jade said: "I don't know about every one, but I'm going with where people have said it would be lovely to have one."

Besides toppers, community-minded Jade has crocheted goodies including hats and blankets for babies in hospital through her involvement in the Facebook groups Warm Baby Project and Handmade with Love from Preemies UK.

Sadly, some toppers have disappeared since they were put in place, but Jade remains undeterred.

"That they're being taken, that's a bit disheartening. But the smiles they bring, that's what keeps me going," she said.

And her little boy Jack is always on hand to motivate mum too.

"He's my biggest supporter," Jade said. "He says: 'I'm really proud of you mummy. I can see you've tried really hard.'"