Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Our social care budget faces £3m cut

PUBLISHED: 08:30 22 February 2020

Council leader Darren Rodwell is angry about the unfair budget cuts facing Barking and Dagenham.

Council leader Darren Rodwell is angry about the unfair budget cuts facing Barking and Dagenham.

Archant

***

Everything we do as a council costs money, from funding school places to fixing potholes or collecting the bins. Our biggest expense is also the most important.

Out of every £1 we spend, 70p goes towards our social care budget.

Unbelievably, less than 20p out of every £1 of our funding comes from the council tax residents pay. This means we are hugely reliant on government to fund our services.

You may also want to watch:

The Local Government Association recently produced a model of the government's funding proposes for local councils across England. This showed we stand to lose a whopping £3 million from our social care budget.

This comes after 10 years of austerity. For every £1 of funding we had in 2010, we now only have 33p.

The most unfair part of this is that money from our community, which is among the 10 most deprived in the country, will be moved elsewhere - our neighbours in Havering are set to gain £6.9million and leafy counties like Hampshire and Surrey also gain.

These places need more money. As the population continues to grow older their needs are greater. But it should not be at the expense of places like ours.

Back in Westminster, MPs have decided to spend £4 billion on doing up the Palace of Westminster. Less than a 10th of this, or £300million, would help councils like Barking & Dagenham plug the gap and give our most vulnerable old and young people the dignity they deserve.

You can't keep cutting up the same cake and claim you've made a new one.

Most Read

Dagenham shop owner fined for unlicensed street trading

Mafowurosere Foods on Heathway, Dagenham was fined for unlicensed street trading. Picture: LBBD

Barking shop fined for illegally selling watermelons on street

Express Food & Wine in London Road, Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Dagenham and Barking

Crime scenes are in place. Picture: Met Police

‘I want justice’: Victim speaks out after attack by schoolboy in Dagenham

The victim of an alleged assault in Dagenham Heathway has spoken out. Picture: Google

Quarter of Barking and Dagenham’s City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Most Read

Dagenham shop owner fined for unlicensed street trading

Mafowurosere Foods on Heathway, Dagenham was fined for unlicensed street trading. Picture: LBBD

Barking shop fined for illegally selling watermelons on street

Express Food & Wine in London Road, Barking. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbings in Dagenham and Barking

Crime scenes are in place. Picture: Met Police

‘I want justice’: Victim speaks out after attack by schoolboy in Dagenham

The victim of an alleged assault in Dagenham Heathway has spoken out. Picture: Google

Quarter of Barking and Dagenham’s City Hall-funded affordable homes are complete, figures reveal

The number of GLA-funded affordable homes to have been completed since 2016 has been revealed. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Opinion: Our social care budget faces £3m cut

Council leader Darren Rodwell is angry about the unfair budget cuts facing Barking and Dagenham.

Essex sign Henriques for T20 Blast

Australia's Moises Henriques

Fredericks injury blow for West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Daggers blog: Cup final cheer to come

Sam Deering's late goal helped Dagenham & Redbridge into the Essex Senior Cup final (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
Drive 24