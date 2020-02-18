Search

Opinion: Boris's new bridge is like Trump's wall

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 February 2020

Steve Allen queries the value of building the bridge, connecting Scotland to Northern Ireland.

Steve Allen

We understand the value of a bridge. If you ever had to waste your time queuing up to get over the QEII bridge you will have felt the value of it when the fine came if you forgot to pay.

The new bridge that's being talked about won't really help us, it will be on the other side of the country connecting Scotland to Northern Ireland. No 10 has said that work is under way "by a range of government officials".

Let's hope they don't put anyone who has worked on HS2 in charge of the bridge because the cost will go up so quickly there'll be a statement along the lines of, "We predict this project will come in at £3.5billion. And that £15billion is money well spent. For that £35billion we will boost the economy, so we can all agree the cost of £49billion isn't too much. £80billion!"

Another challenge is that it would be build over millions of tons of dumped munitions but I am one who likes to turn a negative into a positive. It will make sure you pay attention to your driving as you go across. No one will want to risk dropping off the side.

The bigger worry is timing. While the idea of a Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge may be appealing to some there's a chance that by the time it's finished it will be a bridge between the Republic of Scotland and the United Isle of Ireland.

Some have said that Boris Johnson's bridge is similar to Donald Trump's wall. I suppose a wall is basically a bridge on its side but I think the big difference is that when Scotland gets this bridge it actually will have been paid for by those south of the border.

