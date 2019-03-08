Post letters: Goresbrook School, Brexit and the young, fly-tipping and parking and support refugees

Goresbrook School pupils are celebrating a good Ofsted report. Picture: UNITED LEARNING United Learning

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Post readers this week.

Aspiration at the heart of school

Dr Leonard Restall B Ed, M Ed (Hons), New Zealand formerly from Barking, writes:

The improved upgrade rating for the Goresbrook School by the Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted) shows the school moving from a "Requires Improvement" in 2017 to a "Good" rating in 2019 (Post).

The advantages gained for schools as a result of inspections show the benefit of this watchdog to help to keep education progressing.

Ofsted's task is to evaluate the effectiveness of schools and the general running of them.

They look for practices and structures within the school and give a comprehensive report for the school.

This takes place usually for a week every six years.

These ratings are not given easily or without strict observation.

To come away with an upgrade from professional assessors such as Ofsted is the sign that much has gone on since their previous visit and in the case of Goresbrook School, their progress has been very good.

Well done Goresbrook School, keep up the fine work.

It was found that the culture within the school was one of high aspiration with the staff and pupils maintaining a high level of determination to do well.

Pupils were observed as being very polite to each other and the staff.

The environment within the school was perceived as being one in which everyone thrives, both staff and pupils. and the general feeling within the school was a positive one.

It is no wonder why the school got such an improved rating.

The continued work by Ofsted is helping schools to make the necessary adjustments needed to improve performance.

Although in the early days of their origin they were being looked on as a threat to the general running of the school, but this is no longer the criticism.

But they bring about good results from their professionalism.

Young people are worried about Brexit and jobs

Lynn Gradwell, director, Barnardo's in London, writes:

Over the past three years it's been hard to escape news about Brexit, but young people in London have been worrying about more than just leaving the EU.

Many children and young people in our capital today feel there is little or no possibility of a positive future, what Barnardo's calls a "poverty of hope".

Our new report "Overcoming the Poverty of Hope" reveals two thirds (67 per cent) of young people believe their generation will be worse off than their parents.

While 85pc were optimistic that their physical health and life expectancy will be better than their parents, 69pc fear they will have worse mental health.

They're worried about a whole range of issues from a lack of jobs or careers to high house prices, from mental health to climate change and from poor finances to increased knife crime. What's most concerning is they feel they are not being listened to. The voices of young people are missing from debates about the challenges facing the country.

These are not issues that can be put off until Brexit is solved. Their concerns are very real and relevant to their lives - here and now.

So how can we - as adults, leaders, educators, parents, decision makers and politicians - help them overcome this poverty of hope that is hanging over their generation?

We need to work together, believe in young people, nurturing their talents, provide opportunities, knock down barriers, and listen to them when it comes to decisions that affect their futures.

Fly-tipping and parking concerns a real priority

John Dumbleton, Alderman Avenue, Barking, write:

My first point this week is about the council's insistence that we have CPZs in the borough.

Last week we received a letter from the council stating that after consultation and the threat of car owners from Newham parking on Thames Vew, we were going to get a CPZ.

But how does paying for the privilege of parking were you live cut emissions.

My second point is the amount of rubbish dumped on and around the greens in this area. Today I have counted six mattresses, two three piece suites, 10 bags of garden refuse, a child's slide and other assorted rubbish too numerous to mention.

People seem to be of the opinion that's is OK to spoil the area by illegally dumping their rubbish. Come on the council lets have proper investigation and prosecution.

There used to street wardens allocated to areas to investigate these problems we also had a public health officer who would also do the same for areas where there were no street wardens allocated.

Supporting the most vulnerable

Janine Thomas, refugee services manager, British Red Cross, writes:

Would you get involved in a physical challenge if you knew it would help some of the most vulnerable people in the UK?

We believe every refugee matters. That's why we are asking everyone to get active and take part in Miles for Refugees, our brand new fundraising challenge that will help refugees and people seeking asylum in the UK to get the support they need to rebuild their lives. People make desperate journeys because they are truly desperate. In the face of conflict or persecution, refugees are often forced to travel hundreds, if not thousands of miles to reach a place of safety. Miles for Refugees allows you to pick the distance of one of these journeys and cover the miles during the month of September.

Cycle the distance of Damascus to Athens (1,000 miles), run the distance between Calais and London (108 miles) or select another one of the journeys you'd like to complete, either individually, or part of a team.

Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton is backing the challenge. You can visit our website and watch Victoria's video to find out how to get involved. Whether you choose to walk, run, cycle or swim, the money you raise will help the British Red Cross to ensure that all refugees are made to feel welcome in their communities and are given the support they need to rebuild their lives in safety. Your miles can change the lives of refugees this September.

Learn more and sign up at miles.redcross.org.uk