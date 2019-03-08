Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham hit as poverty increasingly moves to outer London

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 March 2019

A person sleeping rough in a London doorway. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

A person sleeping rough in a London doorway. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The proportion of Londoners in outer London boroughs like Barking and Dagenham living in poverty has almost doubled over the last 15 years, according to a new study.

In outer London, 1.4 million people live in poverty in 2016/17, looking at numbers from the Department of Work and Pensions, around 60 per cent of the city’s total.

In 2004, this was only 32 per cent.

Inner London still has a higher proportion of people living in poverty, but the gap between the amount of poverty in inner and outer London is converging.

Where there was 12-point difference 15 years ago, it’s only 7 per cent as of 2016/17 (the most recent data available).

This means outer areas are becoming more similar to inner London in terms of how many residents live in poverty.

The report comes from fairness think tank The Smith Institute with support from poverty charity Trust for London.

The bottom line is that, while inner London has grown and consolidated its gains, says the study, outer London has been relatively neglected by lawmakers and policy initiatives.

“London is becoming a divided city,” said Paul Hunter, who wrote the report and is deputy director at the Smith Institute.

“The trickle out economics of City-centred growth and turbo charged house prices is not working for outer Londoners on low incomes, who struggle with housing affordability issues and access to good jobs.”

“That is why we are calling for a more balanced approach to economic development in the capital. This would mean reassessing infrastructure and regeneration projects to help spread growth across the capital with a much greater focus on tackling poverty and inequality”.

The report makes dozens of recommendations, including appointment of a deputy mayor for outer London, new orbital transport networks to improve the links between outer areas and residents’ ‘first dibs’ on any new jobs or homes.

In Barking and Dagenham, there are two people per job according to Hunter’s analysis. That number is the same for neighbouring Newham, despite new developments spurred by the Olympics.

Barking and Dagenham also has the highest proportion of low paid workers of any borough at 19 per cent. That’s an increase of three percent since 2008.

Low pay is defined in the report is anything below £8.33 per hour, or a little over £16,000 before tax.

Newham is also at 19 per cent, but that’s a drop of two percentage points in the last decade.

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Body recovered from lake in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Channel 4 show Location, Location, Location coming to Barking and Dagenham

Phil and Kirsty are coming to Barking and Dagenham. Picture: FIONA MURRAY

Thousands of residents must pay to park outside their home from July

The council has announced it will introduce 100 more controlled parking zones, meaning residents will have to pay to park outside their own homes. Picture: LBBD

Council approves two new tower blocks in Barking with ZERO social housing

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

West Ham’s Nasri: There is still room for improvement with Declan

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Taylor wants Daggers squad to keep giving him decisions to make regarding selection

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor congratulates Angelo Balanta (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women ready for FA Cup semi-final test

The West Ham Women's team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists