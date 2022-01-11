News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Praise for borough's head of libraries after receiving honour

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:40 AM January 11, 2022
Zoinul Abidin

Zoinul Abidin received a British Empire Medal in the 2022 New Year Honours - Credit: Barking and Dagenham Council

The man in charge of Barking and Dagenham's libraries has been praised for his passion for the borough's communities after receiving an honour.

Zoinul Abidin was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list for his services to public libraries.

He started work for the council in 2008 as group manager of libraries, but is now head of universal services.

This sees him responsible for libraries, community hubs, social prescribing, community food clubs, children centres, healthy lifestyles and a nursery.

According to the authority, he has developed and brought in a range of council and voluntary sector partners to work in libraries to enhance the role of the traditional library.

A spokesperson said his innovations have become widely recognised as best practice models.

Cllr Saima Ashraf, deputy council leader, said: “Zoinul’s passion for our different communities are second to none.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Frozen' rabbit found in Amazon box in Goresbrook Park
  2. 2 Man in hospital after Dagenham stabbing
  3. 3 Bow man charged with three offences after Dagenham stabbing
  1. 4 Dodgy landlord ordered to pay £64k over illegal HMO on Ripple Road
  2. 5 Man run over four times embroiled in row over £40,000, murder trial told
  3. 6 How many NHS staff are off sick with Covid in east London?
  4. 7 Metropolitan line workers to strike over 'outrageous' rosters
  5. 8 Car park murder: 'Distressing' CCTV shows victim being run over four times
  6. 9 Jailed: Dagenham drug dealer who beat vulnerable man with walking stick
  7. 10 'We are coming for you': Developers told to pay cladding costs or face tax hit

"He has been very influential in providing community organisations and other partner services with excellent working spaces in libraries and other premises.”

Barking and Dagenham Council
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hugo Delgado, Mike Hassini and Nikki Darke were jailed in December 2021.

London Live News

Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Old Bailey trial set to begin over Iceland car park murder 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
This property in Park Avenue, Barking is on the market for £975,000

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Barking compared with the rest of the world

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A man was rescued from a burning second-floor flat in St Ann's, Barking

London Live News

Man rescued from Barking flat blaze after nine callers phone 999

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon