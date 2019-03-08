Dagenham primary school receives mental health award

Leys Primary School's wellbeing champions with the award. Picture: Angharad Carrick Angharad Carrick

A Dagenham primary school has been recognised for its work in promoting mental health and wellbeing.

Leys Primary School is the first primary school in the borough to achieve the wellbeing award for schools.

The Leys Avenue school began its effort in November 2017 and it was a process in which both staff and pupils were involved.

Wellbeing champions were appointed to give pupils a voice and parents were regularly asked for their opinions.

Pam Gough, co-leader of the award in school, said: "It's important to include families and support them."

Ann Rogers, assistant headteacher and co-lead of the award, added: "Things have got so hectic in schools it's important for the staff to have time to spend together."

The work towards the award, granted by Optimus Education, was funded entirely by the Virtual School organisation.

Ann said: "It's about sowing the seeds and making little changes."