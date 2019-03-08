Search

Advanced search

Dagenham primary school receives mental health award

PUBLISHED: 15:30 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 11 October 2019

Leys Primary School's wellbeing champions with the award. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Leys Primary School's wellbeing champions with the award. Picture: Angharad Carrick

Angharad Carrick

A Dagenham primary school has been recognised for its work in promoting mental health and wellbeing.

Leys Primary School is the first primary school in the borough to achieve the wellbeing award for schools.

The Leys Avenue school began its effort in November 2017 and it was a process in which both staff and pupils were involved.

You may also want to watch:

Wellbeing champions were appointed to give pupils a voice and parents were regularly asked for their opinions.

Pam Gough, co-leader of the award in school, said: "It's important to include families and support them."

Ann Rogers, assistant headteacher and co-lead of the award, added: "Things have got so hectic in schools it's important for the staff to have time to spend together."

The work towards the award, granted by Optimus Education, was funded entirely by the Virtual School organisation.

Ann said: "It's about sowing the seeds and making little changes."

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Teenage boy stabbed at Upney station

A teenage boy was found with stab injuries at Upney station. Picture: Ken Mears

Charity calls for national investment as number of empty homes jumps in much of east London

Action on Empty Homes is calling for national investment to bring empty homes back into use. Many east London boroughs saw a rise in the number of unused homes between 2017 and 2018 as the housing crisis continues across the capital and the UK. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Archive/PA Images

‘Every day is scary’: Rough sleepers speak out as figures reveal five deaths on borough’s streets

Members of Barking and Dagenham's homeless community have spoken out after figures revealed five rough sleepers have died on the borough's streets since 2016. Picture: Jon King

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Heroin and cocaine dealers from Stratford, Dagenham and South Woodford jailed for running county lines drugs operation in Exeter

A gang of county lines drug dealers who flooded Exeter with heroin and cocaine have been jailed at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barking boss Gardner claims Guernsey are unknown side ahead of big FA Trophy date

Michael Dixon shields the ball

Daggers blog: Relief as run ends; goalscorer needed!

Giant Digger Dagger! signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Jodie Chesney trial: Drug dealer accused of murder reveals he gave co-defendant change of clothes after fatal knife attack

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists