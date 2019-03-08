Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

The Duke of Sussex is set to visit Dagenham next week to open a new youth centre.

The 3G football pitch.Picture: OnSide Youth Zones The 3G football pitch.Picture: OnSide Youth Zones

Prince Harry is due to visit the Future Youth Zone in Parsloes Park on Thursday, April 11 to take a tour of the new facilities and meet young people from the borough who have been involved in its development.

The £6.15million venue will include an indoor climbing wall, dance and drama studio, a music room with a recording studio and a kitchen.

There will also be a fully equipped gym, an arts and craft room and an outdoor 3G football pitch.

The venue has been developed by the OnSide Youth Zones charity, which the Duke has been involved with for some time - he and wife Meghan visited a centre in Birkenhead earlier this year.

The recreation area, which includes pool tables. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones The recreation area, which includes pool tables. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones

Kathryn Morley, chief executive of OnSide Youth Zones, said: “What young people need now more than ever is somewhere safe and inspiring to spend their leisure time.

“They need affordable access to fun and engaging activities and opportunities which will allow them to discover their talents, develop their skills and realise their full potential – this ambition is the driving force behind OnSide Youth Zones.

“We are delighted to be recognised as an important charity for young people by HRH The Duke of Sussex and look forward to showing him the type of tremendous youth provision coming to London this year.”

The Dagenham youth centre will be open to young people aged eight to 19 - or up to 25 for those with disabilities.

The gym. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones The gym. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones

It will cost £5 a year for membership with the entrance fee each night just 50p.

Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell said he was “honoured” to have the Duke visit to open the centre.

He said: “Future Youth Zone will offer a safe place to go and activities for up to 1,500 young people every week.

“This will be the best facility for young people in London and it will absolutely change our young peoples’ lives, supporting their well-being, and helping to shape their future aspirations.

The indoor climbing wall. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones The indoor climbing wall. Picture: OnSide Youth Zones

“I’m really proud and looking forward to showcasing our fantastic new Youth Zone to HRH The Duke of Sussex.”