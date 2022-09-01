News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Probe begins into Dagenham fire which destroyed cars and fencing

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 2:24 PM September 1, 2022
Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters were called to the Brent blaze

Around 25 firefighters attended the blaze - Credit: LFB

An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire in Dagenham which destroyed two cars.

Firefighters were called to the rear of Review Road to a garage alight just before 6.35pm yesterday (August 31).

A third car was also damaged and around 20 metres of fencing was destroyed.

London Fire Brigade said the cause of the blaze was being investigated by both the brigade and the Met Police.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took 24 calls to the blaze, which was under control by 7.35pm.

Fire crews from East Ham, Wennington and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.

