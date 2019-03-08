Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Residents march to Dagenham East police station in knife crime protest

PUBLISHED: 20:52 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:52 17 March 2019

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins

Protestors against the increasing rate of knife crime have marched from Dagenham Heathway to Dagenham East police station.

Barking and Dagenham residents march from Dagenham Heathway to Dagenham East Police station in support of Jodie Chesney, 17 who was murdered in Harold Hill and to hand a petition to the police. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.Barking and Dagenham residents march from Dagenham Heathway to Dagenham East Police station in support of Jodie Chesney, 17 who was murdered in Harold Hill and to hand a petition to the police. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

More police, more stop and searches and automatic prison time for offenders committing knife crime were among the suggestions from the people as they walked the mile to the station.

The residents also wanted softer measures, like more youth centres, to prevent young people from committing knife crime.

Heathway resident Jamie O’Dwyer got the idea for the march after she went on a similar demonstration in Romford.

The Becontree native is 39 and it is the first time she’s been compelled to organise an event like this.

A purple ribbon left to commemorate Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.A purple ribbon left to commemorate Jodie Chesney. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

“This is kids killing each other,” she said.

“My grandson is two, what future has he got? He’s got no future if this carries on.”

She’s hoping to take the next march to Westminster.

“It’s just a case of all communities coming together. It’s not going t be a quick process.

Council leader Darren Rodwell made a speech at the request of the protestors and said he would continue to petition London-wide and national figures for more reasources and better policies to tackle knife crime. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.Council leader Darren Rodwell made a speech at the request of the protestors and said he would continue to petition London-wide and national figures for more reasources and better policies to tackle knife crime. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

“It’s going to take a while, but, hopefully, once we start doing, it other people will start doing it and we can all meet up, join forces and go to parliament.”

Even for people who have had no direct experience with knife crime, the senselessness of cases like Jodie Chesney’s have created an atmosphere of fear.

Charley O’Dwyer, 18, is Jamie’s daughter. She said at Dagenham police station that she doesn’t go out after dark anymore.

“It’s about time we come together and get something done.

“All these people are losing their lives for no reason.”

She, along with her friends, think a common-sense measure to prevent knife crime would be to put knives behind the counter like other prohibited items, such as tobacco and alcohol.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham council, made a speech at the end of the march.

“We’ve been trying, for two years now, to get more policing, because they are struggling on our streets.

“No young person should have to die just because some one wants to have a different policy that doesn’t work for our community.”

He added that he would continue to appeal to national figures like the prime minister and mayor of London for increased resources and for policies that would help stem this rise in knife crime.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Woman knocked over in Dagenham

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

CCTV image released as search for missing Barking man approaches third week

Police have released this CCTV image of missing Barking man Christopher Knowles. Picture: MPS

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Woman knocked over in Dagenham

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

CCTV image released as search for missing Barking man approaches third week

Police have released this CCTV image of missing Barking man Christopher Knowles. Picture: MPS

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Residents march to Dagenham East police station in knife crime protest

Protesters marched from Dagenham Heathway just under a mile to Dagenham East Police station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

Man stabbed outside Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Dagenham

The man said he was stabbed outside the bowling club in Cook Road, Dagenham. Photo: Google Maps

Tesco boss visits Dagenham school

L-R Harshal Gore, GS1; Simon Wainwright, IGD; Karen Paterson, Tesco; Jason Tarry, Tesco; Angelica Harris, Standard Brands; Dan Simpson, Future FIrst; Jane Home, Asda; Simon Charlton, Eastbrook School, Alex Flemming, Future First. Eastbrook School, IGD Schools Programme 08 Mar 19. Photo: Tom Parkes ©Tom Parkes +44 (0)7831 214060 www.tomparkes.com

The next train to arrive at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park is a steam locomotive built in 1948

The B1 Mayflower is due to stop at Rainham, Barking and Woodgrange Park. Picture: TONY BARTLETT

Bostik North: Barking 4 Heybridge Swifts 1

Billy Reynolds made his return after nearly a year out (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists