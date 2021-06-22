Consultation launched on extension of public space order, including alcohol drinking ban

Published: 9:00 AM June 22, 2021

Met Police and Barking and Dagenham Council officers during patrols at Heathway in Dagenham. - Credit: LBBD

A consultation has been launched on extending measures designed to curb antisocial behaviour.

Barking and Dagenham Council is looking to renew the public space protection order (PSPO) in Heathway, Dagenham for a further three years.

The current PSPO bans drinking alcohol in a public place, public urination, spitting, begging and groups engaging in behaviour that causes a nuisance, annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress.

From when it was introduced in 2018 until December last year, 389 PSPO breaches and 19 alcohol seizures were recorded, the council said.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety at the council, said: “PSPOs play a huge part in our battle against antisocial behaviour and allow our officers to put a stop to unsightly issues such as spitting, drinking alcohol or harassing others.

“I hope residents understand the importance of PSPOs and take the time to complete the consultation.”

Visit https://oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/pspo-heathway to take part in the consultation, which is open until Monday, July 19.

It opened ahead of a virtual Q&A session next week to tell people about the work the town hall is doing with the Met Police to address antisocial behaviour in the borough.

People often make complaints to the council and police about antisocial behaviour - including street drinking, begging, drug-taking and general rowdiness - in particular hotspots.

Several initiatives to tackle these issues - such as joint “days of action”, PSPOs and the Safe Haven scheme - are expected to be discussed during the Q&A session on Tuesday, June 29.

Cllr Margaret Mullane with officers outside Barking station during a patrol of the town centre late last year. - Credit: LBBD

Following presentations, people will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Cllr Mullane said: “We know there are concerns about antisocial behaviour in some parts of the borough and recently the council and police have stepped up their joint work to tackle them."

The session will take place on Microsoft Teams at 5pm on June 29.

People should send a private message with their email address to the council on Facebook or Twitter, or email csp@lbbd.gov.uk, if they would like to attend.