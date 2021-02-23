Published: 8:31 PM February 23, 2021

The order allowing the council to ban anti-social behaviour in Barking town centre is due to expire - Credit: Ken Mears

A legal order, which allows the council to ban people from urinating in public, spitting in the street and begging, is due to expire.

Barking and Dagenham Council will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the future of the two Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), which are in place in Barking town centre and Broad Street, Dagenham.

The PSPOs also allow the council to ban people drinking alcohol in the street, as well as general anti-social behaviour.

Since they were introduced in 2018, there have been 5,478 breaches, including 450 alcohol seizures in Barking town centre and 115 PSPO breaches and 64 alcohol seizures in Broad Street.

The question and answer session, on March 1 at 5pm, follows a recent survey, which found 83 per cent of residents are in support of the PSPO in Barking Town Centre and 91 per cent for the one in Broad Street.

You may also want to watch:

To take part, email csp@lbbd.gov.uk to receive an invitation for the Microsoft Teams event.