There With You: Pupils make visors for hospital, hospice and care home
PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 May 2020
Elutec
Four Elutec pupils returned to school - but not for regular classes.
Instead the group - Samuel Humphries, Mantas Kalnietis, William Dow and Eniakin Rufai - used the Dagenham school’s facilities to produce visors for healthcare workers.
The size of the workshops allowed the Year 11 and 12 pupils to work safely and maintain social distancing.
The visors were made in various bright colours and given to Whipps Cross Hospital, Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower and Parkside Residential Care Home in Romford.
Tes Smith, the hospice’s director of quality and care, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Elutec for thinking of the hospice and taking the time and effort to make these visors so our nurses and staff can stay safe while they care for people who are seriously ill.
“Your kindness and generosity means so much to us at this time.”
